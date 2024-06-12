Matt Chan honored with MLK Jr. award

In a June 11 ceremony, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay honored the late Matt Chan, a television producer and staunch advocate for Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), with the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award. Chan, who recently succumbed to cancer, was celebrated for embodying King’s call to service and community upliftment.

Chan was a strong early supporter and producer of political advertisements for local political leaders such as State Sen. Joe Nguyen, Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo, Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho, and District 2 Councilmember Girmay Zahilay who called Chan an incredible mentor and authentic storyteller.

Zahilay recalled a time when Chan would not interrupt filming, despite Zahilay having to field several media questions, only afterwards to say, “You need to stand in your values. Stand in power. Don’t be weak.”

Gei Chan, Matt’s widow, and their son Max and daughter Althea, accepted the award on his behalf.

Max reiterated his father’s mantra that “The work never stops. There’s always more to be done.”