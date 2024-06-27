ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Local / Man arrested after gun threats in CID

Man arrested after gun threats in CID

By Leave a Comment

Seattle Police arrested a man and recovered two guns in Chinatown-International District last Saturday.

At around 11:47 p.m. on June 22nd, officers got a call about a man with a gun on 8th Avenue South.

When they arrived, they learned the man had threatened people and waved a gun at them.

They found the 25-year-old at his home, arrested him, and booked into King County Jail.

A search turned up two handguns—a loaded semi automatic pistol and a modified Polymer-80 pistol with a 50-round drum magazine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *