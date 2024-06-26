IOA pushes yoga for inclusion in Asian, Olympic Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is actively advocating for the inclusion of yoga in the Asian Games, setting the stage for potential participation in future Olympic Games, particularly the 2036 edition, pending India’s bid approval.

In a recent communication to Olympic Council of Asia President Raja Randhir Singh, IOA President PT Usha highlighted yoga’s global appeal and its significance as an ancient Indian practice known for promoting physical and mental well-being.

“On June 21, the world enthusiastically celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga, underscoring its universal embrace and benefits,” Usha said in a June 26 news release. “As India, revered as the spiritual home of yoga and Vishwaguru, we are poised to advocate for its inclusion in the Asian Games and eventually the Olympic Games.”

India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics has further galvanized efforts, with plans to lobby for the inclusion of indigenous disciplines such as yoga, kho kho, and kabaddi during the Paris Olympics in July.

Additionally, Usha pointed out that the Louvre Museum has been offering visitors the chance to participate in yoga sessions with instructors ahead of the Olympics.

“It is heartening that the Louvre is welcoming yoga. It is our responsibility to gain recognition for the sport by getting it included in the Asian Games and Olympic Games,” she said.