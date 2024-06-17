Introducing My Voice: Celebrating the heart of our community

Welcome to My Voice, where the vibrant tapestry of the local AAPI community comes alive. This platform is more than just a space—it’s a dynamic hub designed to amplify your stories, your experiences, and your perspectives. As we launch this initiative, we celebrate the rich heritage and diverse voices that shape our community.

My Voice is your platform to share personal narratives, cultural insights, and reflections on the issues that matter most. It’s a place where authenticity reigns, where traditions are honored, and where achievements are celebrated.

To kick off My Voice, here is Malia Nam sharing her perspective on her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.





A rookie’s tale on the LPGA tour

By Malia Nam

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

At the end of last year, and after 14 rounds in three states over a period of five months, I finally got my LPGA tour card.

It wasn’t until I arrived at the Drive On Championship, the first tournament of the 2024 season, did reality set in. Hitting on the range next to Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, and many other greats made me stand a bit taller. Was I intimidated? 1000% yes. But I also realized that I earned this and proved that I was capable enough to be playing on the LPGA tour. This is my dream.

There is a lot of commotion during each tournament week. There are trainers, caddies, players, coaches, club reps, volunteers, spectators, and media. As a rookie, there is definitely a learning curve to understanding how a tournament week goes. I wasn’t used to the freedom of the practice days. If I wanted to play five holes in the morning and putt/chip in the late afternoon, I could. Or if I wanted to play 18 holes, that was also fine. You feel the need to do more than you should because you see everyone else working hard. How can I get better? Do I need to change my practice routine around? Each player is different, and the main advice I have received from LPGA veterans is to keep what has been working for you and to not feel the need to overwork yourself.

Close to halfway through the season, I definitely feel more comfortable with my routine, and getting to know my peers. Being half Korean and half white, sometimes I don’t know what group I fit in the best. Being raised in a single mom Korean household, I always felt that I leaned more into my Korean side but lacked in the communication side of things. I can understand Korean pretty well, but fail to speak fluently. Even though I learned how to read and write Korean in college, it was hard to practice it on a daily basis after I graduated. Many of the Korean golfers out here on tour didn’t recognize me as Korean despite having a Korean last name. It’s not until I tell them I am half Korean, tell them my favorite Korean dishes, and speak a little Korean that their faces light up. It’s always the same reaction. Surprised but excited and I can immediately tell their guard lowers. The Korean players can be quite intimidating because not only are they all so good, but they keep to themselves and usually only talk to other Koreans. As word naturally goes around, I have been more and more comfortable amongst them and have been pleasantly surprised by their genuine and quite funny personalities. I love having both American and Asian American friend groups out here on tour. The more friends the better since golf can be such a lonely sport.

This week, I will be teeing it up in the KPMG Championship at Sahalee Country Club. I have been very excited for this week as Seattle has been a place of comfort for many years. Not only did my mom grow up here, but I also have visited many times since I was little to spend time with my family who still live in Seattle. No matter how the week goes, I will be leaving Sahalee with a sense of pride and fulfillment, being able to play on a stage in front of friends and family that have been supporting me since I was a little girl with nothing but a few too heavy clubs.