Embracing change and building on the legacy of Northwest Asian Weekly

By Jeffrey Roh

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Stepping into the role of board chair and one of the co-owners of the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW) is both an honor and a profound responsibility I don’t take lightly. My journey to serve in this role is rooted in a deep appreciation for the NWAW’s rich history and an unwavering commitment to preserving and amplifying the voices of our local Asian American community in the Pacific Northwest. This article serves as a statement that outlines our vision and the inherent values guiding our stewardship of this beloved institution.

The NWAW has been a cornerstone of the Asian American community since its inception. It has provided an essential platform for news, culture, and dialogue, addressing the unique experiences and challenges faced by Asian Americans in our region. As one of the members of our ownership team enthusiastically inheriting the passing of the torch, I am acutely aware of the legacy left by our Publisher Emeritus, Assunta Ng. The publication’s history is a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of our community. It’s a legacy built on trust, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of truth.

Inheriting such a storied publication comes with the imperative to evolve while respecting the past. Our vision for NWAW is two-fold—to preserve its role as a trusted source of news and to innovate in ways that engage a broader, more diverse audience.

This, we believe, can be successfully accomplished by focusing our collective efforts on the following areas:

Digital transformation: The media landscape is rapidly changing, and it’s absolutely crucial for NWAW to adapt. We intend to accomplish our goals by investing in emerging digital platforms, ensuring that our content is easily accessible, and engaging across various digital formats. This includes a robust online presence, social media engagement, and multimedia storytelling. By embracing digital tools, we believe we can reach younger generations of AAPIs who consume news differently than their predecessors. Community engagement: Strengthening our ties with the community is paramount. We envision a publication that doesn’t just report news but also helps facilitate community dialogue and action. This means partnering with local organizations, hosting forums, and creating spaces for our community members to share their own personal stories. With this vision in mind, we proudly introduce My Voice—a platform dedicated to amplifying the myriad perspectives and narratives of our local AAPI community. My Voice will serve as a vibrant hub for commentaries, individual narratives, and cultural insights, providing a space where often marginalized voices can thrive and be celebrated. Diverse perspectives: Reflecting the diversity within the Asian American community is essential. Our community is most definitely not monolithic; it comprises various ethnicities, languages, and rich experiences. We are committed to ensuring that our editorial team and content reflect this diversity. By featuring a wide range of perspectives, we can provide a more comprehensive and nuanced understanding of the issues that matter most to our readers.

In a time when media credibility is constantly under scrutiny, maintaining the highest standards of journalism is non-negotiable for us. NWAW will continue to prioritize accuracy, fairness, and in-depth reporting. We will hold ourselves accountable to the ethical standards that have earned us the community’s trust over the years. Ethical journalism, thoughtful analysis, and compelling human-interest stories that are pertinent and relevant to our community’s interests will remain at the heart of our mission.

My commitment to this role is deeply personal. As an Asian American from an immigrant family, I have witnessed firsthand the power of media to shape narratives and influence perceptions. I grew up in the greater Seattle area reading Northwest Asian Weekly, finding inspiration in its pages and feeling a sense of belonging through its stories. Owning this publication is not just a professional milestone—it is a chance to give back to the community that has lovingly shaped me into the person I am today.

We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead NWAW into its next chapter. This journey, however, is not one we undertake alone. We are supported by a dedicated team of journalists, staff, and community leaders who also share our vision. Together, we will build on NWAW’s legacy, ensuring it remains a vital and vibrant part of the Pacific Northwest’s media landscape.

Our stewardship of NWAW is guided by a deep respect for its past, a clear vision for its future, and an unwavering commitment to the community we all love to serve. We are excited to embark on this journey with you, knowing that we genuinely believe that the best days of NWAW are still yet to come.