Daejeon and Seattle strengthen ties on 35th sister city anniversary

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell welcomed Lee Jang-woo, mayor of Daejeon, South Korea on Tuesday, and a delegation from their sister city for a commemorative event at Seattle City Hall. The occasion marked the 35th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Seattle and Daejeon, featuring dignitaries, community leaders, and members of both the Seattle and Korean communities.

Harrell emphasized the historical and cultural ties that bind the U.S. and South Korea, noting Seattle’s role as a city rooted in trade and international partnership. He expressed gratitude for the enduring friendship with Daejeon, describing it as treasured and respected.

In his address, Lee acknowledged the significance of June 25, the start of the Korean War in 1950, and expressed deep appreciation for Americans who supported South Korea’s struggle for freedom, including Harrell’s father.

Consul General Seo Eun-ji of the Republic of Korea in Seattle spoke on the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance, and the collaboration of both sister cities across economic, industrial and educational ties. Consul Seo described that the bilateral summit that was held last year for Daejeon and Seattle is evolving into a global partnership with advances across science and technology. She expressed that Korean companies should also continue to invest in Seattle and hopes for even greater exchanges between the universities.

Referring to Harrell’s visit to Daejeon in April, where he led an economic delegation, Brian Surratt, president and CEO of Greater Seattle Partners, spoke of tangible outcomes from the trip. Memorandums of understanding, including agreements with KOSME (Korea SMEs and Startups Agency) and between the University of Washington and Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, aim to enhance cooperation in startups, industry sectors, and education.

Won Jun Kim, president of The Greater Seattle Korean Association, closed the program expressing that the Greater Seattle Korean Association will continue to serve as a bridge across both sister cities in education, economy and culture going forward. He said, “As we share our commonality and deepen our mutual relationship between the two cities I wish much success in the years to come.”