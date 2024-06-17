Consulate General of India, SAM host yoga celebration at Olympic Sculpture Park

The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in collaboration with the Seattle Art Museum, hosted the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Olympic Sculpture Park on Sunday.

Consul General Prakash Gupta welcomed all the participants and encouraged them to consider promoting yoga as a way of life and holistic wellbeing.

The event featured an hour-long yoga session by Indian yoga guru Shephali Agarwal, guiding participants through asanas and breathing exercises.

International Day of Yoga is officially on June 21 and there will be events at Seattle’s Chihuly Garden & Glass in the morning and at the Pacific Lutheran University Campus, Tacoma in the afternoon.