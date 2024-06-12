Chef Earl Ninsom’s Langbaan reigns supreme

Langbaan, led by chef Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, won in the Outstanding Restaurant category at the 2024 James Beard Awards.

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, Ninsom moved to Portland, Oregon, where he has made a significant impact with his restaurants. His culinary journey began with cooking Westernized Thai-American food at his family’s restaurant. However, it wasn’t until he opened his own restaurant that he started to explore and express his Thai roots through food.

Seattle had a strong presence at the 2024 James Beard Awards with several nominees, but unfortunately, no winners from the state.

However, Hajime Sato, who has a long history in Seattle, won the Best Chef: Great Lakes award for his restaurant Sozai in Clawson, Michigan.