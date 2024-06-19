BADC elects Shirley Ann Higuchi as first Asian American president

Shirley Ann Higuchi, was chosen as the first Asian American president-elect of the Bar Association of the District of Columbia (BADC).

Higuchi is the associate executive director of legal and regulatory affairs for the American Psychological Association, a long-time trustee of the BADC Foundation, and founding chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.

The 152-year-old BADC aims to promote civility, collegiality and justice in the Washington, D.C., legal community. Its members include lawyers from some of the most prominent law firms in the nation’s capital, as well as government officials, judges and influential members of the court system.

“It’s hard to believe that an association of lawyers established in 1872 that once excluded women and people of color now has an Asian American president-elect,” Higuchi said.

Higuchi is joined at the helm by Rawle Andrews Jr.

“The Andrews-Higuchi Administration’s goal is for every attorney, judge, and law student (young, tenured, and retired) in the District of Columbia to find such a home at the BADC,” Andrews said.