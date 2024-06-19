AAPI artists celebrated at Kent Summer Art Exhibit

The 2024 Kent Summer Art Exhibit has unveiled its lineup of artists and award winners, celebrating a diverse array of talent from across the region.

Artists from near and far gathered for the exhibit’s opening reception on June 5, where the City Purchase Awards were announced. The winners include several AAPI artists including Swati Choudhury for “Ornate Mandala,” Bharati Gorkar for “Blissful Evening,” Jiayuan Wang for “Unsettled Land Ownership – Ending,” and others.

Additionally, Naoko Morisawa clinched the “People’s Choice” award for her piece “My Collection – The Gulliver,” a handcrafted oil-stained wood mosaic painting. Morisawa expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the award’s significance among the juried selections.

This year’s exhibition features 66 artworks from 39 artists and runs through Aug. 22.