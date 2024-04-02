WASITRAC hosts 89th Odisha Day

Photo provided by Assunta

The Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee (WASITRAC) marked its first-ever Odisha 89th Day celebration on March 31 at Hing Hay Park in Seattle. The event drew more than 150 attendees, including community leaders, government officials, and residents.

In recognition of the occasion, 20 community leaders and government officials were honored with plaques, donated by Ekta Saini, Miss World America. The awards were presented by Consul General of India, Prakash Gupta.

Photo provided by Assunta

Distinguished speakers at the event included Consul General Gupta, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Northwest Asian Weekly Publisher, Assunta Ng, Bellevue City Councilmember Jared Nieuwenhuis, and Burien City Councilmember Jimmy Matta.

Participating organizations included Odias of Greater Seattle, Odia Youth Seattle, Mayuri, Sukarya USA, Seattle Parks & Recreation, Viet-Wah, Cupertino-Bhubaneswar Sister Cities, the Everest Kitchen, Tai Tung Restaurant, International Lion Dance Team, and Washington State Sino-US Trade Alliance.

The event served as a platform to celebrate Odisha’s rich cultural heritage while fostering community engagement and collaboration among diverse groups in the Greater Seattle area.