Charitable event donates 400+ meals to first responders, seniors 

SEATTLE — In anticipation of Sea Goddess Mazu’s birthday on May 1, the North America Mazu Cultural Exchange Association led by President Felicity Wang and board members Tony Au, Martha Lee, and Dr. Xiao Ming, organized a charitable event to give back to the local community.

Mazu is a compassionate mother figure in traditional Chinese culture.

At Hing Hay Park on Monday, the association, along with volunteers like Anita Woo, donated over 400 boxed lunches to Seattle’s city firefighters, seniors, and police officers.

The event featured speakers such as Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Fire Chief Harold Scroggins. Various local businesses such as Tai Tung Restaurant, Fa Sheng Temple, Kau Kau BBQ Restaurant, Seattle Best Tea, Alice’s Floral Designs, and Jade Garden Restaurant sponsored the event.