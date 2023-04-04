Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.

Notice

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000856, MAINTENANCE HOLE REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:30PM on 4/20/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

The purpose of this Contract is to perform repair or replacement of a variety of maintenance hole systems throughout the County. The work may include but is not limited to: repair or replacement of large diameter maintenance holes in excess of 48” within 24 hour notice; exploratory excavation; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies, concrete or asphalt areas associated with the repair; back filling and grading as necessary to restore disturbed area to grade; restoration of landscaping.

Estimated contract price: $650,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000784, Cougar Mtn Precipice Trailhead Development; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:00 pm on 4/19/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Perform work to construct new trailhead parking facility at King County Parks property within Cougar Mountain Regional Wildlands Park.

Estimated contract price: $860,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000846, Engineering and Related Services for West Seattle Mobility Hub for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 19, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $750,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000829, Architectural, Engineering and Related Services for Permit Plan Review for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 24, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000622 OPENS: 4/19/2023

RFQ-Heat Pump Installations for Pilot Grant Program

KC000832 OPENS: 4/18/2023

Vehicle Rental and Lease Services

KC000776 OPENS: 4/13/2023

Simplex Trident Load Bank Trailer or Approved Equal

Bid Opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:00pm PST . To join Thursday, on your computer or mobile app click on the link provided on the Solicitation cover sheet or call in+1 425-653-6586, Phone Conference ID 337549852#

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000828, Shoreline and Bow Lake RTS Tipping Floor Resurfacing; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 4/18/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 12% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: The Shoreline and Bow Lake Recycling Transfer Station tipping floors need to be resurfaced with Met-Top E abrasion resistant material with a minimum of 1 ½” to 2” thickness. The Work will be completed at two separate locations, and will require surface preparation and resurfacing.

Estimated contract price: $872,637.00

Pre-Bid/Site Tours(s): 03/31/2023, 9:00 AM and 04/04/2023, 10:00 AM. Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000813, Work Order Construction Management Services for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 13, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each). Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000802, Photovoltaic (Solar) System Installations Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:00 PM on 4/18/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 4% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: Work consists of installation of photovoltaic solar panel systems sized between 10kW and 100kW and includes all necessary permitting and equipment purchasing (solar panels, racking, inverters, electrical panels, and other associated equipment) for functional installations.

Estimated NTE contract price: $1,000,000

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000777 OPENS: 4/13/2023

Hose and Fittings

KC000762 OPENS: 4/3/2023

Social Media Management Software

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000806, Engineering Services for the Lower Frew Levee Setback Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 18, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $1,360,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $3,230,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195