ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_PortOfSeattle

ad_23_1208_SDOT_RainierAveSBusLane

ad_BellevueCollege_DiscoveryDay

ad_AARP_1814105_State_WA_RonChew

ad_MyLinhThai_LNY_HB2209

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Sara Nelson joins Lunar New Year celebration in CID

Sara Nelson joins Lunar New Year celebration in CID

By Leave a Comment

Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson joined the Lunar New Year festivities at the Soo Yuen Tong Family Association banquet on Feb. 5 in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). Among the dignitaries present were Seattle Deputy Mayor Greg Wong and representatives from King County. The celebration took place at Ding Feng Restaurant and brought together various city officials to mark the auspicious occasion.

Photo by Donald Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *