Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson joined the Lunar New Year festivities at the Soo Yuen Tong Family Association banquet on Feb. 5 in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). Among the dignitaries present were Seattle Deputy Mayor Greg Wong and representatives from King County. The celebration took place at Ding Feng Restaurant and brought together various city officials to mark the auspicious occasion.
You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Sara Nelson joins Lunar New Year celebration in CID
Leave a Reply