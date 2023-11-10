Seattle Colleges Chancellor Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap recognized as one of the most influential Filipina women in the world

Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, chancellor of Seattle Colleges, recently was named one of the most influential Filipina women in the world by the Filipina Women’s Network (FWN).

FWN recognizes women of Philippine ancestry who they see changing the face of leadership in the global workplace. Rimando-Chareusap was honored under the “Builder” award category that includes awardees who “have demonstrated exceptional organizational impact at a large workplace environment and displayed deep passion for a cause through collaborative initiatives or alliances with institutions, corporations, or nonprofit organizations.”

Rimando-Chareunsap said, “It was humbling, but also incredibly empowering to be among this group. I feel strongly that our work in Seattle Colleges has an indelible impact, not only on our students, but on the communities we each represent, and the expanded circles that radiate out beyond what we touch directly. I certainly felt that expanded impact through this recognition.”

Rimando-Chareunsap received her award at a gala dinner ceremony held on November 1 at the Lobkowicz Palace, a significant cultural location and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Prague, Czech Republic. The ceremony was part of the 19th Annual Filipina Leadership Global Summit.