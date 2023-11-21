ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Honoring William E. Franklin’s impact on international trade 

By Leave a Comment

The inaugural event for the William E. Franklin Endowment for International Trade took place on Nov. 16 at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. Approximately 100 people gathered to commemorate Franklin’s pioneering achievements as a Weyerhaeuser executive in Japan and Hong Kong during the 1970s to 1990s. His contributions played a significant role in fostering connections between these two countries, and the state of Washington.

The program included a panel discussion on the topic of “Why International Trade Matters.” The panel featured prominent figures such as Ken Wheiler, Bob Kapp, Gary Drobnack, and Nicole Piasecki, providing valuable insights into the importance of international trade. 

William Franklin and Dorothy Bullitt with students in the background at the University of Washington Founders Hall, Foster School of Business. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

