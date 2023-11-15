Distinguished Alumni Award for Denise Moriguchi

The Lakeside/St. Nicholas Alumni Association awarded Uwajimaya CEO Denise Moriguchi with the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award on Nov. 8.

In accepting the honor, Moriguchi expressed gratitude and reiterated her commitment to preserving cultural vibrancy and fostering understanding across communities.

“I may get to accept awards,” she said. “Yet, I’m only in my role because of history and the hard work of others.”

Described as more than just a talented businesswoman, Moriguchi was portrayed as a steward, a voice, and a thoughtful visionary adeptly balancing tradition and change.

Under Moriguchi’s leadership, Uwajimaya has thrived, earning accolades such as the Downtown Seattle City Maker Award for community work. Moriguchi, recognized as a Puget Sound Business Journal Woman of Influence and Middle Market honoree, advocated for the cultural heritage of the Chinatown-International District. Her commitment extended beyond the grocery store, including support for institutions like the Wing Luke Museum and the Asian Counseling and Referral Service.