Today, Biden-Harris 2024 announced the rollout of its Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) paid media program—the earliest investment in AAPI paid media in a presidential election. This program will target AAPI communities across the country through a diverse array of print, TV, and radio advertising.

The AAPI media program will kick off with the TV ad “Family Business,” which spotlights Jenny Poon and Odeen Domingo—a husband and wife team who run a small business in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the spot, Jenny talks about her experience as a daughter of Vietnamese immigrants who built a small business and how that shaped her into who she is today. Jenny and Odeen explain that President Biden shifting focus to investments in small business and away from large corporations has jump-started small businesses like theirs.

Beyond the television spot, the AAPI buy will include print ads in national and local outlets in the battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The print ads will be in-language in targeted media outlets and will include buys in the Chinese, Indian, Korean, Filipino, Vietnamese, and broader South Asian communities. Biden-Harris 2024 will also run a radio spot in North Carolina which will launch later this month.

“We are excited to announce our early investment into AAPI media, building on our campaign’s intentional, aggressive outreach to the voters that sent President Biden and Vice President Harris to the White House in historic numbers in 2020,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez. “Our first ad, ‘Family Business,’ communicates the clear choice facing the AAPI community next November—between President Biden’s commitment to investing in our small businesses and our families, or MAGA Republicans solely focused on tax breaks for the wealthy and powerful corporations.”