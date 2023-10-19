Wing Luke Museum announces partnership with AARP

SEATTLE — The Wing Luke Museum and AARP, the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older, announced a partnership that creates new opportunities to develop resources and services for the AANHPI community, particularly its elder population.

Census data shows that the AANHPI community is the fastest growing in the U.S. and in Washington state. That data also shows that the state’s population 65 and older, which includes the AANHPI demographic, has increased by 63%, creating an increased need for programming focused on elder issues.

Each organization shares a mutual commitment to racial and social equity for the AANHPI community and preserving the community’s stories, culture, history, and wellness.

“AARP Washington is proud to join forces with Wing Luke Museum in their mission to showcase a unique mix of community-driven installations that explore the contributions and diverse cultures of our AANHPI communities,” said Marguerite Ro, AARP Washington state director. “These explorations of art and culture highlight the diverse voices that helped shape the Pacific Northwest. Through our collaboration, we hope to foster the respect and understanding of varied perspectives and experiences and encourage discussions that examine our society’s struggle with racial and social equity.”

“The AANHPI community now makes up 10% of Washington state’s population,” said Joël Barraquiel Tan, Wing Luke Museum’s executive director. “This partnership offers exciting potential to create innovative and unique programming for our respective members. The sky’s the limit for the meaningful collaboration we can do together.”

The two organizations are recognizing October as Filipino History Month, and November as National Family Caregivers Month.