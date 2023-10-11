CID gem: Itsumono on New York Times’ best restaurants list

The New York Times recently released its list of the 25 best restaurants in Seattle, with a notable focus on Asian and Asian-influenced cuisine.
Itsumono, located in the International District, was among the ten Asian restaurants featured on the list.
It describes itself as “mukokuseki,” a term that translates to “stateles” or not having distinctive features of any particular ethnicity. The menu constantly changes, offering a fusion of flavors like the Loco Moco Scotch Egg, which takes a classic English pub snack and infuses it with Hawaiian and Hackney influences. Itsumono is located at 610 South Jackson Street.
Other restaurants on the list were:
- Archipelago (Filipino), 5607 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle
- Ba Bar (Vietnamese), 550 12th Avenue, Seattle
- The Chicken Supply (Filipino fried chicken), 7410 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle
- Joule (Asian fusion), 3506 Stone Way North, Seattle
- Ltd Edition Sushi (Omakase), 1641 Nagle Place, Suite 006, Seattle
- Musang (Filipino), 2524 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
- Paju (Korean), 11 Mercer Street, Seattle
- Stateside (Vietnamese French fusion), 300 East Pike Street, Seattle
- Taurus Ox (Lao), 903 19th Avenue East, Seattle
