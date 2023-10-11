CID gem: Itsumono on New York Times’ best restaurants list

The New York Times recently released its list of the 25 best restaurants in Seattle, with a notable focus on Asian and Asian-influenced cuisine.



Itsumono, located in the International District, was among the ten Asian restaurants featured on the list.

It describes itself as “mukokuseki,” a term that translates to “stateles” or not having distinctive features of any particular ethnicity. The menu constantly changes, offering a fusion of flavors like the Loco Moco Scotch Egg, which takes a classic English pub snack and infuses it with Hawaiian and Hackney influences. Itsumono is located at 610 South Jackson Street.

Other restaurants on the list were:

Archipelago (Filipino), 5607 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle

Ba Bar (Vietnamese), 550 12th Avenue, Seattle

The Chicken Supply (Filipino fried chicken), 7410 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle

Joule (Asian fusion), 3506 Stone Way North, Seattle

Ltd Edition Sushi (Omakase), 1641 Nagle Place, Suite 006, Seattle

Musang (Filipino), 2524 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle

Paju (Korean), 11 Mercer Street, Seattle

Stateside (Vietnamese French fusion), 300 East Pike Street, Seattle

Taurus Ox (Lao), 903 19th Avenue East, Seattle