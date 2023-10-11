ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_SPU_WaterConservation

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / CID gem: Itsumono on New York Times’ best restaurants list

CID gem: Itsumono on New York Times’ best restaurants list

By Leave a Comment

The New York Times recently released its list of the 25 best restaurants in Seattle, with a notable focus on Asian and Asian-influenced cuisine.
Itsumono, located in the International District, was among the ten Asian restaurants featured on the list.

It describes itself as “mukokuseki,” a term that translates to “stateles” or not having distinctive features of any particular ethnicity. The menu constantly changes, offering a fusion of flavors like the Loco Moco Scotch Egg, which takes a classic English pub snack and infuses it with Hawaiian and Hackney influences. Itsumono is located at 610 South Jackson Street.

Other restaurants on the list were:

  • Archipelago (Filipino), 5607 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle
  • Ba Bar (Vietnamese), 550 12th Avenue, Seattle
  • The Chicken Supply (Filipino fried chicken), 7410 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle
  • Joule (Asian fusion), 3506 Stone Way North, Seattle
  • Ltd Edition Sushi (Omakase), 1641 Nagle Place, Suite 006, Seattle
  • Musang (Filipino), 2524 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
  • Paju (Korean), 11 Mercer Street, Seattle
  • Stateside (Vietnamese French fusion), 300 East Pike Street, Seattle
  • Taurus Ox (Lao), 903 19th Avenue East, Seattle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *