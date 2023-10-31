Bellevue police: Woman fled to China following vehicular homicide charge

Bellevue police say that Ting Ye, who has been charged with vehicular homicide, has fled the United States and returned to her native China on a plane.

Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ting Ye with vehicular homicide for a death that happened in Bellevue on Sept. 30, 2023.

King County Prosecutors filed this case based on the investigation from Bellevue Police and requested that she be held on $2 million bail. Prosecutors also asked the court to order Ye to turn over her passport (among other court-ordered condition requests outlined in the public charging documents).

Yet did not appear for her Oct. 23 arraignment and the court ordered a bench warrant.

According to court documents, on Sept. 30th, before 4 a.m., Ye was driving 27-year-old Yabao Liu in a Porsche, reportedly going more than 90 miles per hour. Ye crashed near SR 520 in Bellevue. Liu died on the scene. Ye allegedly refused to provide any information about Liu, though an investigation enabled police to find the Chinese company Liu worked for in order to notify his next of kin. Both Ye and Liu were apparently in Seattle for work.