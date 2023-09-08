Jing Mei Elementary is not to blame for Bellevue’s school closures

By Rebecca Anshell Song
The article, “Parents accuse Bellevue School District of favoring rich kids in school closures” provided only one perspective on the recent school consolidations in Bellevue. It suggested that BSD was favoring rich families by closing two schools and moving choice schools onto their campuses. It did not include any input or fact-checking from Jing Mei Elementary staff, students, or families. I am a Jing Mei parent and I want to respond to some of the issues he raised.
Jing Mei and Big Picture needed new facilities
First and foremost, readers should know that prior to this school year, Jing Mei and Big Picture were housed in two of the three oldest campuses within Bellevue School District. The third old campus is occupied by another choice school, International School. This wasn’t mentioned at all in the article.
Jing Mei’s campus was constructed in 1965. Big Picture was built in 1960. Despite having had minor renovations, neither of those 60-year-old campuses were up to the modern standards for safety and security of students. Both schools had an open corridor plan with countless different entrances and exits, which made it nearly impossible to know who was on the campus at any given time. Especially because of the uptick in school shootings, this made many families very nervous.
There was a recognition by Bellevue School District that the three schools remaining in old buildings posed a safety and security hazard and cost the district a lot of money in upkeep. Every other school in the district has been rebuilt in the last 20 years or so. After BSD consolidated two elementary schools due to declining enrollment, they made the decision to move two of the choice schools into those buildings. That was done in lieu of rebuilding those campuses and incurring massive construction costs.
The article also claimed that additional funds would be used to upgrade the Wilburton campus for the incoming Jing Mei families. The school district has clearly and publicly stated that this is false. The only money spent on updating the campus was to change the signs.
Equity concerns
There are absolutely equity questions that should be addressed regarding choice schools. School programs that require parents to opt in and travel often have more students with higher incomes and more advantaged backgrounds. I would be happy to have a district wide discussion about how to make these programs more equitable, including the option of housing dual language programs in multiple schools instead of just one. I know that I am not the only parent at Jing Mei who feels this way.
In fact, I would prefer to see every school offer a dual language option. Learning a second language is extraordinarily beneficial to students. Not only is it a better path to English proficiency for students learning English as a second language, it allows students with families from other countries to better learn and understand their own relatives and culture.
A 2019 meta-analysis of research on foreign language learning found that bilingualism supports cognitive flexibility, employment success, academic achievement, cultural competence, and enhanced creativity. These are skills that all our students deserve to have access to. Unfortunately, the former parents from Wilburton Elementary that are attacking Jing Mei are more interested in attacking the language programs our district offers than improving them.
Anti-Chinese racism
Bellevue’s demographics have been changing for the last couple of decades. Our city is now majority non-white, with many immigrants from different parts of the world making up a huge portion of the population. Anyone who lives here and pays attention will tell you that this has also led to tension and backlash from some white residents who wish the city would “go back to what it used to be.”
While I would never assume that all parents involved in this effort are racist, they are choosing to scapegoat a Chinese school and blame our community for decisions made by district leaders. We have multiple dual language programs and choice schools in the district, but Jing Mei is the only school being singled out.
As a result, several public discussions of this issue have opened the door to racist comments, ranging from “those people should try to assimilate instead of segregating themselves” to “if the Jing Mei parents get angry, they are untouchable.” These comments reflect antagonism to the Chinese community in Bellevue. Some community members have opposed the whole idea of dual language programs, saying that students in the U.S. should only learn English.
The article did not help respond to any of this racism. In fact, the assertion that only two languages are spoken at Jing Mei is not only horribly inaccurate, it is harmful. There are at least a dozen different languages spoken at home by Jing Mei families and suggesting that the school only consists of Mandarin-speaking Chinese families both portrays our school as homogenous and marginalizes our families from other parts of the world.
The parents attacking Jing Mei need to rethink the way their rhetoric is fanning the flames of racism. If they truly want to start a district-wide discussion about equity in our choice programs, it should start by involving us, not attacking us.
Comments
Yo Mama says
As a former Wilburton parent I am incensed that BSD closed MY neighborhood school for a school that you have to know about prior to Kindergarten or 1st grade to put your name into the lottery. If after 1st grade – sorry, you’re outta luck you have to test in. How equitable is that?! EVERYTHING about BSD choice schools is inequitable if you don’t speak English, you just moved into the district or you are not connected enough to even know about the program! Gen Ed schools are open to EVERYONE!!! It is a travesty what happened to Wilburton. The staff was diverse, tech centered and inclusive. Did you know that only a handful of elementary schools have Computer Science class? Wilburton was one of them and now, poof, gone. Inequitable. Every elementary school should have Computer Science class! BSD leadership is a joke. They deserve everything that is coming to them on the current overcrowding of classrooms, the amount of students from outside the district now open enrolled (poaching from other schools districts is not only not cool but really?) causing some of the overcrowding, and their current budget of cutting just close to $9M of a $30M dollars deficit (they claimed they would save $6M by closing Wilburton and Eastgate) is a joke. Oh, and the Arabic language program is a bust thus far. Keep the Insta posts coming BSD leadership. You are a joke.
Aldemar Tovar says
While I agree that we should all look at BSD leadership to blame, using unattributed partial quotes as evidence for some broader racist conspiracy against your school community is a cheap move and undermines your main message.
Tim Chiang-Lin says
With respect to “2 languages are spoken at JM,” that is based on the original intent of dual language program – 50% of the kids are Native English Speakers, and 50% are Mandarin speakers, who are not Native English Speakers.
Tim Chiang-Lin says
A few counter points to the author on facilities: BSD spent 4.8M to renovate JM in 2016!! Jing Mei and Big Picture kids, everyone of them, have the right to enroll in their neighborhood schools with new buildings. Wilburton and Eastgate kids do NOT have the right to enroll in Jing Mei/Big Picture because those are “choice schools,” that kids would have to “lottery in.” It is extremely entitled for certain JM parents to 1) decide not to attend their neighborhood school, and 2) demand that their kids be housed in newer building at the expense of the Wilburton kids who were already there. Lastly, Jing Mei is the least integrated of all elementary school in BSD 74% Asian, 19% 2 or more races, 5% white, 2% Hispanic, 1% black, 8% low income and 19% English Learners. Wilburton, on the hand reflects the diversity of the City, with 40 % Asian, 27% White, 8% Black, 14% Hispanic, 26% low-income, 30% English Learners, attending school together in an integrated setting. To close an integrated school so a segregated Jing Mei can have a new building? That is just perpetuating segregation at the expense of integration. BSD should be ashamed of themselves.
Stuart Reynolds says
Nobody disputes the value of language learning. Bellevue has language learning widely … in middle and high school.
And no-one blames Jing Mei families. Who said that? Jing Mei parents!
Where is the evidence of Asian hate as has been claimed? *Those* claims seems to be coming from white people and aimed at a mandarin speaking speaking Taiwanese man! The absurdity!
What a divisive and toxic claim that is itself manufacturing outrage. Clearly some people have a bad case of the West Coast sickness – DARVO – its the new COVID.
In all seriousness… I AM grateful for your headline “Jing Mei Elementary is not to blame for Bellevue’s school closures” – YES! BSD, not Jing Mei, families is to blame for creating this divisive situation which has led to a school that has well served black, low income, LGBTQ, homeless and special ed students to be displaced by a segregated school that does not (or, objectively so, measurably so, serves those groups much less). Wilburton even served a much higher portion of English language learners – Jing Mei just 10% ELL, not the 50% asked for by the state for D/L programs. Equity support for ELLs was after all the reason we have a Mandarin language school in first place. These are the unfortunate facts that BSD has left Jing Mei parents holding. As to why no-one is complaining about Puesta – it is obvious: the Puesta school has not displaced anyone. Yet.
I DO also welcome a discussion on choice programs vs choice schools. Thank you! And I am happy to oblige your kind invitation!
Why *do* we have a single Mandarin school, instead of several Mandarin programs across the district? Demand for them is so high! We’d require no more teachers. Programs could be more conveniently located in more neighborhood schools. General education schools would expose Chinese students to more diverse cultures at recess, and programs might likely receive even higher enrollment rates, with choice programs in general ed schools being less alienating to non Chinese students than (what is perceived as, and how you yourself unfortunately identify it as) a “Chinese” school for “Chinese families” – not just a Mandarin language school. Also, as interest in Mandarin increases/decreases, so it is also much easier for *programs* in neighborhood schools to be “right sized” instead of *schools*. Wasn’t an insufficiency of right sizing the very reason we told that some schools must close and those families should suck eggs?
Why not this? Programs over school?
What _possible_ reason is there to prefer choice language schools over choice programs?
The *most benevolent* answer I can find is that the district would prefer not to give up a popular school with a 10/10 Great School Rating and its consequent waiting list.
Jing Mei claims (as does Puesta) to provide ‘college preparatory education’ for our K-5 elementary kids. Yes! Don’t we ALL want such success for our precious ones?
But this success is something that Jing Mei has achieved ONLY by being of (OBJECTIVELY! MEASURABLY!) less interest to black, low income, homeless, special ed and English language learning students.
If you cut out the chuck roast — sure, you see more of the prime rib. Take out the whey, more cream.
Yes – 10/10. But it is paid for by a loss of equity. Please provide the evidence that Jing Mei, despite its academic success has raised OVERALL student achievement in the district if we’re to trust that this segregation is in the public good.
Re: “Our city is now majority non-white, with many immigrants from different parts of the world”
Yes. But also, WOW!
Bellevue is also 50% male. Can we have a school for boys please? Bros can hang out and talk about bro things and share in bro culture? Ladies? … ‘no’, you say? Its OK, We’ll make it open access – girls can still apply, OK? Still no? You don’t want it? Sounds alienating? I see…
You have no more right for a Chinese school on public money than Leavenworth would have to a public German school for “nice white” German children, or local Catholics to use public money to run a Catholic school.
Chinese schools for Chinese kids? Rich schools for rich kids? Segregation is as segregation does. Pretty soon its Black schools for Black kids and poor schools for poor kids again.
“Why not?” you say. “If that is what people want – they are free to choose among choice schools.”
The answer is because, as has happened here, and has happened the past across the US, you cannot avoid giving to one group while taking from another.
Toxic division and resentment is an inevitable consequence of segregation.
Where shall we place our crumbling 10/10 school? You may instead ask – why was Woodridge spared, and Wilburton was not? Again, BSD has left Jing Mei parents as the unfortunate, and perhaps unwilling holders of toxic facts: We *did* promise Jing Mei a shinny new school did we not? And 5 year old Wilburton is so much nicer and shinier than Woodridge…
Toxic division and resentment is an inevitable consequence of segregation.
Public schools are a public resource and no more belong to Bellevue’s Mandarin speaking population than it is does to any other – no matter your claim to majority status. Sorry – support for equality and equity is not Asian hate. Its the law. And a good law.
ALL of this was entirely avoidable – there were several paths possible to satisfy both the Mandarin speaking community and retain our neighborhood school. We could have waited a year and see our present uptick in enrollment – something that other districts knew would happen, parents knew would happen, but our ringer demographer from Colorado mysteriously did not. BSD could have moved Mandarin programs into neighborhood schools – something it should have done a decade ago.
Most of all, BSD mis-stepped by failing to treat parents as real stakeholders in this closure process. Perhaps its worried that real open debate here would lead to a divisive, toxic mess if parents thought they had a say? Perhaps. Mostly though, the evidence I see from many directions is that it is pushing hard on choice programs, and that the fate of Jing Mei was internally determined in mid 2022. I suspect what Jing Mei families wanted had nothing to do with it.
Pete Davidson asked on NextDoor – so you want a say in every decision the district makes? Well — if my neighbors can have a say on whether I can build a garage and the process takes 2 years, yes … it should not be possible to decide to close a school in 3 months. And if someone wanted to moved a boys school into Jing Mei, I’m sure you’d want the same.
Again, all these are BSD’s failings.
Don’t hate Jing Mei families. I don’t. They have my sympathy. Help them through the shameful situation BSD has placed them in.