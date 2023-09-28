Gene Moy, WWII vet and dancing enthusiast, passes away at 106

A beloved figure in the Seattle community known for his energetic spirit and passion for dancing, peacefully passed away in his sleep at the VA Hospital on Wednesday. He was 106. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, but his legacy of joy, resilience, and love for life lives on.

Cari Murotani, a close friend and dance partner of Moy’s, said, “I’m looking forward to dancing with Gene again in Heaven,” she said. “He was a good ballroom dance lead. He knew all of the dances.”

Moy’s remarkable story gained widespread attention when he celebrated his 103rd birthday during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. An energetic World War II veteran, Moy was known for his love of ballroom dancing and his ability to tango, waltz, cha-cha, swing dance, and more.

Born in China in 1917, Moy immigrated to the United States in 1931. He joined the army during World War II, serving as a cook and later as a mess sergeant. His post-war life led him to work at Boeing for 28 years as a mechanic and toolmaker, providing a comfortable life for his wife and four children.

Moy’s love for dancing was a driving force in his life. He learned to dance during his military service and continued to dance with joy and enthusiasm even in his later years.

“Dancing is good exercise and fun,” he once said.

Moy’s family and friends saw him honored with a Congressional Gold Medal in 2021—he was among the oldest living Chinese American veterans at that time.