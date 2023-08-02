Primary election results

One of the most watched races this election cycle is Tanya Woo’s challenge to Tammy Morales, who is the incumbent Seattle City Councilmember for District 2.

Woo, a small business owner in the Chinatown-International District and a community advocate, snagged 44% of the votes to Morales’ 49%.

Woo called the results humbling and inspiring.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust that the residents of District 2 have placed in me. There is still a lot of work to do and we are going to have to fight for every vote…I ran for this office because I believe in the power of collaboration and inclusivity.” She continued, “I promise to be a council member who works tirelessly, side by side with community members, to bring about the change we need.”

Initial returns for SeaTac City Council are also favoring incumbent Peter Kwon, who got 65% of the votes.

He told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “I am grateful and humbled by the promising primary results and thank our community for supporting me. It is refreshing and energizing to see eight years of hard work and dedication recognized and appreciated through our democratic process.”

Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon advanced from the primary election race for King County Council District 8, garnering 39% of the vote.

“My priorities to increase public safety, address homelessness and affordable housing, and a healthier environment really resonated with voters. I look forward to campaigning for the general election.”

The ballots are still being counted in the Aug. 1 primary election, but here are the initial results. These AAPI candidates on the King county ballot are likely to advance to the November General Election.

County

Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 8

Sofia Aragon 39%

Port of Seattle

Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 5

Jesse Tam 26%

City

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 1

Sun Burford 41%

City of Redmond, Council Position No. 1

Osman Salahuddin 67%

City of Renton, Council Position No. 7

Kim-Khanh Van 42%

City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 3

Peter Kwon 65%

City of Seattle, Council District No. 2

Tanya Woo 44%

City of Snoqualmie, Council Position No. 5

Mandeep Kaur Walia 29%

School

Northshore School District No. 417, Director District No. 3

Han Tran 52%

King county will release additional results in the next few days as more ballots are counted. The county canvassing board will certify election results on Aug. 15.