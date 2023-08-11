Police recover stolen car, gun in CID

Officers working the Chinatown-International District (CID) Emphasis on Aug. 9 located an occupied stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the neighborhood.

At around 4:30 p.m., police contacted the three people inside the vehicle in the 1400 block of South Lane Street. One of them was discovered to have an outstanding felony warrant. The other two were identified and released.

During the search of the suspect, police found a stolen firearm.

The 36-year-old man was booked into King County Jail for his outstanding warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.