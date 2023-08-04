ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_HistoricSouthDowntown

ad_WSDOT_PASS_Program

ad_PortOfSeattle

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Geoduck harvesting at lowest tides of summer

Geoduck harvesting at lowest tides of summer

By 1 Comment

It’s a competitive sport. You against the geoduck. On Aug 2, with a minus 3.5 feet low tide, five novice diggers from the Washington State Shell fishing Facebook group met to hunt the prized largest burrowing clams in the world. 

The clam, native to the Pacific Northwest, can weigh as much as a baby. Its siphon can stretch to about three feet from the substrate. Washington state is the largest producer of wild and cultured geoducks. Much of it exported to Asia.

Becky Chan with her prized clam (Photo provided by Becky Chan)

Steve Camagong tries to reach for the clam. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Pam and Jon Burge with their first geoduck, a 6 pounder. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Steve Camagong is all smiles. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *