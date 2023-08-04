Geoduck harvesting at lowest tides of summer

It’s a competitive sport. You against the geoduck. On Aug 2, with a minus 3.5 feet low tide, five novice diggers from the Washington State Shell fishing Facebook group met to hunt the prized largest burrowing clams in the world.

The clam, native to the Pacific Northwest, can weigh as much as a baby. Its siphon can stretch to about three feet from the substrate. Washington state is the largest producer of wild and cultured geoducks. Much of it exported to Asia.