Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000852, WPTP and West Section Electrical Construction Work Order 2024 – 2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 08/22/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The purpose of the Contract is to deliver small to medium-sized asset management projects at the West Point Treatment Plant. All work is location based at the Plant. The work will be multi-disciplinary, including electrical and instrumentation/controls work. The work will take place within an operating wastewater treatment facility. Estimated contract price: $4,000,000 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 @Invitation to Bid for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000925, Engineering and Related Services to Daylight the East Branch Riverton Creek for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 28, 2023. This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $420,000 Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000931, NEPA Services for the 14R/32L Runway Rehabilitation; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 25, 2023. This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract. Total Estimated Price: $350,000 King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Siding Replacement at Carriage House Apartments

BID DUE DATE: August 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Siding Replacement at Carriage House Apartments. Work consists of, but is not limited to the removal and replacement of Bldg C Siding. The property is located at 3602 South 180th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/

All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact DinaP@kcha.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000899, Geological Services for Cedar Hills Regional Landfill Groundwater; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 23, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $472,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $3,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC000858 OPENS: 8/16/2023

Adult Basic Education (ABE) Services

KC000892 OPENS: 8/10/2023

Automotive Chemical, Brake Cleaners, and Paint

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000927, Cedar Hills Interim Facility Relocation – Bow Lake Bench; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 08/10/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: The purpose of the project is to complete a tenant improvement and ADA compliant updates to a King County-supplied modular building which will be relocated by the County. The work includes but is not limited to foundation and site preparation, installation of ADA compliant prefabricated ramp and stairs, installation, paving and striping of ADA compliant parking space, security fencing and gates, tenant improvements to the modular building such as wall and window modifications, new flooring, cabinetry, doors, HVAC, Electrical, lighting, etc. The contractor will also be responsible for coordinating security camera and lighting installation and new server cabinets and access with King County.

Estimated contract price: $ 1,129,892.00

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000933, Health Through Housing A&E Services for Planning, Design, and Tenant Improvements for Multiple Housing Sites; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 21, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $10,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000923, Engineering Services for Black Diamond Trunk Capacity Upgrade Design; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 17, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $2,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $17,200,000

King County reserves the right to amend the Contract to add additional phases. The County also reserves the right to let the Contract expire at the completion of Phase 1 and to select another consultant to perform the additional phases.

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Washington State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Program (Revolving Fund), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 4% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC000844-2 OPENS: 8/14/2023

Electrical Supplies and Components

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000900, Engineering Services for the NE Woodinville Duvall Rd and W Snoqualmie Valley Rd NE Intersection Improvements; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 8, 2023.

DBE PARTICIPATION:

Future phases(s) may be funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) at which time a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal may be assigned.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $280,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $700,900

SUMMARY OF WORK: This work may be funded, in part, by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply. The purpose of this project is to design and construct improvements to the intersection of NE Woodinville Duvall Rd at W Snoqualmie Valley Rd NE. This will include performing a feasibility analysis of the alternatives and developing Plans, Specifications and Estimates (PS&E) documents for construction pf a new intersection, bridge, fish passage, culvert, drainage systems, and stream improvements. A Professional Engineer and Registered Landscape Architect will be required for this work. Estimated start date of project is December 2023. Estimated completion date of project is for Phase 1. King County reserves the right to amend the Contract to add additional phases. The County also reserves the right to let the Contract expire at the completion of Phase 1 and to select another consultant to perform the additional phases.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILTIES ACT (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities.

TITLE VI COMPLIANCE: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Consultants are advised that federally funded projects will be held to Federal EEO requirements. Consultants will be held to King County’s ADA and Civil Rights provisions.

The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages, or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from bidding as non-responsible.

Response due date: August 8, 2023

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: July 12, 2023 and July 19, 2023 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC000905 OPENS: 7/31/2023

RFP-Cyber Security Workshops and Conference Coordination

Project Name: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) North Main Terminal Redevelopment Project (NMTRP)

Project Owner: Alaska Air Group / Port of Seattle

Project Description: Hensel Phelps is the design-build contractor for the redevelopment of the check-in lobby zones 6 and 7, security screening checkpoint 5, and the development of the promenade for additional passenger processing and tenant space.

Hensel Phelps requests proposals for the following bid packages:

8.02 Interior Metal Wall Panels, Metal Base, Linear Wall Covering, Escalator Cladding

8.03 Millwork

8.04 Exterior Metal Wall Panels, Sheet Metal Flashing and Trim, and Louvers

8.08 Ticketing Level Decorative Walls

Additional information, and registration for the bid packages and the virtual pre-bid meeting can be found at: https://app.buildingconnected.com/public/5952a6381f4eb50f0065b583

Bid Dates and Times:

July 19, 2029, 4:00 PM PDT

Company Address, Phone Number, and Email:

Hensel Phelps Construction Company

15375 SE 30th Place Suite 110 Bellevue, WA 98007

425.646.2660 PNWBids@henselphelps.com

EOE: Hensel Phelps is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Contractor. We encourage and actively solicit proposals/bids from qualified Small, Minority, Woman, Disadvantaged, HUBZone, Disabled Veteran and Veteran Owned trade partners and suppliers on all our projects.

Contractor’s License #: CC HENSEPC843LC

Hensel Phelps is an AGC member.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000901, Work Order Construction Management Services for Cedar Hills Regional Landfill; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 4, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $31,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000924, Engineering Services for Runway 14R-32L Rehabilitation and Taxiway Modifications Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 7, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $1,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $5,400,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000929, Work Order A&E Services for Major Improvement, Repair, and Maintenance of Solid Waste Closed Landfills; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 2, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC000930 OPENS: 7/27/2023

Flexible Services Strategic Planning Consultant

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 7/11/2023 at 3:30 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

To provide LEGAL SERVICES to the King County Housing Authority in the areas of: federal administrative law and state landlord-tenant law, particularly as it relates to operation and funding of the public housing and Section 8 programs; contracts and municipal law; municipal and bond financing; federal housing programs; low-income housing tax credits for acquisition, rehabilitation or construction of rental housing; employment law, including independent investigations of protected-class discrimination and harassment; tort claims related to property damage and/or personal injury; and, compliance with federal and state civil rights laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Women- and minority-owned firms are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due by close of business on Monday, July 17, 2023. A copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP) is available via email or pick-up on July 3, 2023. Contact: Joel Tobin at 206/574-1124 or joelt@kcha.org.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC000906 OPENS: 7/20/2023

Crane Rental with Operator

Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 7/20/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000919, 2023-24 Maintenance of Surface Water Facilities WO; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 01:30:59PM on 07/20/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see ISection 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 8% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: Work includes capital improvements for stormwater facilities and emergency response projects for public safety and water quality improvement. Work includes but is not limited to the construction and replacement of stormwater facilities, landslide protection, spill response, water quality improvement and enhancement. Contractor through this Contract may be assigned work duties associated with routine maintenance, repair and remediation of stormwater facilities; repairing a control structure or manhole; or cleaning sediment out of catch basins, manholes, and pipes.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000889, Food Waste Recycling Alternative Analysis; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 20, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $500,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC000920 OPENS: 7/10/2023

RFP-Online Auction Services

KC000839 OPENS: 7/26/2023

RFP-Recovery Housing and Case Management Services

KC000908 OPENS: 6/30/2023

Employee Giving Program System Replacement

Request for Proposals

To provide for COMMUNICATION SERVICES for the King County Housing Authority. Women and Minority owned companies strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due at 2:00pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Proposals are available via mail, email or pickup on June 21, 2023. Contact is Tim Baker at KCHA 206-574-111 or timb@kcha.org.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000922, Progressive Design-Build Services for M Street Trunk Rehabilitation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00pm on 7/27/2023.

Scope: The Project generally includes rehabilitation of the M Street trunk sewer via installation of a new pipe lining system and rehabilitation of maintenance holes, and associated temporary diversion of sewer flows necessary to complete the work.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $3,352,000

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $11,000,000

Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price

Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal