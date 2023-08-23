CID businesses help with donations for Maui wildfire victims

Uwajimaya will continue to accept donations to help the victims of the devastating Hawaii wildfires at its registers through August 31, it said on its Facebook page.

The Asian grocery retailer has collected $30,000 so far. The company has extended an open call for contributions to the American Red Cross at all of its stores, aiming to provide crucial assistance to those affected by the disaster.

GoPoke, another business nestled within Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, has paused donation collections—for now—due to a lack of storage space.

The community’s overwhelming generosity has resulted in the accumulation of an astonishing 45 pallets of essential items, including clothing, shelf-stable foods, air mattresses, blankets, pillows, first aid supplies, toiletries, cleaning products, tents, tarps, new slippers, shoes, school supplies, batteries, chargers, and toys for children, along with infant necessities.

In light of the current circumstances, GoPoke assures the public that it is actively working to address the storage challenges and is exploring alternatives to accommodate the incredible influx of donated goods.