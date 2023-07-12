Nguyen and Nguyen named as new leadership team at AAPI Victory Fund 

Washington state Sen. Joe Nguyen will be the new president and CEO of AAPI Victory Fund, the organization announced on Wednesday.

“I am honored to work alongside a passionate team dedicated to empowering the AANHPI community,” Nguyen said. “Together, we will forge a brighter future, ensuring that the voices of AANHPI voters are heard.”

The AAPI Victory Fund is a political action committee (PAC) that focuses on mobilizing AAPI eligible voters and supports Democrat AAPI candidates.

Linh Nguyen (no relation) from Texas will be the PAC’s executive vice president and COO. She is a highly regarded political leader and has served as the executive director of RUN AAPI.

“Having two diverse leaders co-leading the AAPI Victory Fund will strengthen national AANHPI voter mobilization efforts for the 2024 election and political power well beyond,” a news release stated.