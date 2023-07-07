Nancy Yao will no longer lead Smithsonian women’s history museum 

Nancy Yao, the founding director of The Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, has withdrawn from her position due to “family issues that require her attention.”

Spokesperson Linda St. Thomas said the institution is starting a search for Yao’s replacement.

Yao’s departure comes after the institution completed its investigation into her handling of sexual harassment claims in her previous role as the leader of the Museum of Chinese in America, a museum based in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The Washington Post reported in April that Yao, who spent eight years as the leader of the museum, had to settle three wrongful-termination lawsuits filed by employees who said they were fired in retaliation for reporting alleged sexual harassment on behalf of young female staffers at the institution.

The two male employees who were accused of harassment kept their jobs and one was later promoted by Yao, according to the Post. Yao has denied that staffers have been let go in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment, saying those decisions were made due to budget pressures.

The Smithsonian had announced that Yao would start her position June 5, but it was delayed amid the investigation into her handling of internal complaints at her former employer, according to the Times.