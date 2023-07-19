ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Lori Matsukawa book

A children’s book written by former KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa is now available for pre-order.

“Brave Mrs. Sato”—illustrated by Tammy Yea, and published by Chin Music Press Inc. — tells a tale of two women who inspired Matsukawa during her childhood in Hawaii—her babysitter and her maternal grandmother. 

Set in the early 1960’s, the story shows how simple cultural activities and a personal revelation by an immigrant woman inspired a young girl to be more than she thought she could be.

If you preorder through Chin Music Press Inc., shipping is free in the United States, including Hawaii.

