Empowering dreams and providing health equity through dedicated dental assistants

Tammy Borja admits she has had an “unusual” path to becoming a dental assistant at ICHS’ Shoreline Clinic.

Right after graduating from dental assisting school, her daughter was born. She took the time she needed to care for her newborn daughter and shifted into part-time jobs at a local retail store.

But once her daughter was in kindergarten, Tammy decided it was time to return to dentistry.

“After taking that big gap, I was worried I wouldn’t remember anything,” says Tammy. “But my teammates were so supportive.” And helped her transition back into being a dental assistant.

At ICHS, Tammy has thrived. For four years now, she has been a dental assistant serving patients young and old from many different backgrounds.

We are a federally-qualified community health center proudly serving King County’s diverse immigrant and refugee communities for 50 years.

ICHS has been recognized as a Health Center Quality Leader by HHS. We handled 120,000 health care visits last year. 78% of those patients were people of color. 80% were low-income. Fifty-five percent needed interpretation, which we provided in over 70 languages.

Our team of 600+ staff at multiple sites in Seattle, Shoreline, and Bellevue is proud to serve our communities.

