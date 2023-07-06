Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.

Notice

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000930 OPENS: 7/27/2023 Flexible Services Strategic Planning Consultant Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 7/11/2023 at 3:30 PM via the link provided in the solicitation To provide LEGAL SERVICES to the King County Housing Authority in the areas of: federal administrative law and state landlord-tenant law, particularly as it relates to operation and funding of the public housing and Section 8 programs; contracts and municipal law; municipal and bond financing; federal housing programs; low-income housing tax credits for acquisition, rehabilitation or construction of rental housing; employment law, including independent investigations of protected-class discrimination and harassment; tort claims related to property damage and/or personal injury; and, compliance with federal and state civil rights laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Women- and minority-owned firms are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due by close of business on Monday, July 17, 2023. A copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP) is available via email or pick-up on July 3, 2023. Contact: Joel Tobin at 206/574-1124 or joelt@kcha.org. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000906 OPENS: 7/20/2023 Crane Rental with Operator Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 7/20/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000919, 2023-24 Maintenance of Surface Water Facilities WO; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 01:30:59PM on 07/20/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see ISection 00 10 00 for details. There is a 8% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: Work includes capital improvements for stormwater facilities and emergency response projects for public safety and water quality improvement. Work includes but is not limited to the construction and replacement of stormwater facilities, landslide protection, spill response, water quality improvement and enhancement. Contractor through this Contract may be assigned work duties associated with routine maintenance, repair and remediation of stormwater facilities; repairing a control structure or manhole; or cleaning sediment out of catch basins, manholes, and pipes. Estimated contract price: $1,000,000 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000889, Food Waste Recycling Alternative Analysis; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 20, 2023. This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $500,000 Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000920 OPENS: 7/10/2023 RFP-Online Auction Services KC000839 OPENS: 7/26/2023 RFP-Recovery Housing and Case Management Services KC000908 OPENS: 6/30/2023 Employee Giving Program System Replacement Request for Proposals To provide for COMMUNICATION SERVICES for the King County Housing Authority. Women and Minority owned companies strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due at 2:00pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Proposals are available via mail, email or pickup on June 21, 2023. Contact is Tim Baker at KCHA 206-574-111 or timb@kcha.org. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000922, Progressive Design-Build Services for M Street Trunk Rehabilitation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00pm on 7/27/2023. Scope: The Project generally includes rehabilitation of the M Street trunk sewer via installation of a new pipe lining system and rehabilitation of maintenance holes, and associated temporary diversion of sewer flows necessary to complete the work. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $3,352,000 Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $11,000,000 Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price. There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price. There is a Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000915 OPENS: 06/22/2023 Dewatering Polymer KC000871 OPENS: 07/13/2023 Event Production Services for CHOMP! Festival at Marymoor Park KC000894 OPENS: 06/28/2023 On-call Towing Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 06/28/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000897, Engineering Services for the S 360th Street at 28th Avenue S Intersection Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 6, 2023. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $35,500 Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $90,000 SUMMARY OF WORK: The purpose of this contract is to provide engineering and related services to prepare a Stormwater Technical Information Report (TIR) and design drainage improvements for the S 360th Street at 28th Avenue S Intersection Project. This work is funded, in part, by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply. Estimated start date of project is February 2024. Estimated completion date of project is February 2025. King County reserves the right to amend the Contract to add additional phases. The County also reserves the right to let the Contract expire at the completion of Phase 1 and to select another consultant to perform the additional phases. AMERICANS WITH DISABILTIES ACT (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. TITLE VI COMPLIANCE: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Consultants are advised that federally funded projects will be held to Federal EEO requirements. Consultants will be held to King County’s ADA and Civil Rights provisions. The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages, or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from bidding as non-responsible. Response due date: July 6, 2023 Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: June 12, 2023 and June 19, 2023 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873 Project Name: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) North Main Terminal Redevelopment Project (NMTRP) Project Owner: Alaska Air Group / Port of Seattle Project Description: Hensel Phelps is the design-build contractor for the redevelopment of the check-in lobby zones 6 and 7, security screening checkpoint 5, and the development of the promenade for additional passenger processing and tenant space. Hensel Phelps requests proposals for the following bid packages: 8.01 Ornamental Railings 8.02 Interior Metal Wall Panels, Metal Base, Linear Wall Covering, Escalator Cladding 8.03 Millwork 8.04 Exterior Metal Wall Panels, Sheet Metal Flashing and Trim, and Louvers 8.05 Joint Sealants 8.06 Access Doors and Frames 8.07 Overhead Coiling Grille 8.08 Ticketing Level Decorative Walls 8.09 Toilet, Bath, and Laundry Accessories 8.10 Corner Guards and Wall Protection 8.11 Defibrillators and Cabinets, Fire Protection Cabinets, and Fire Extinguishers 8.12 Stanchions and Mounting Plates 8.13 Facility Fall Protection (Fire Pump Room) 8.14 Manual Roller Shades Additional information, and registration for the bid packages and the virtual pre-bid meeting can be found at: https://app.buildingconnected.com/public/5952a6381f4eb50f0065b583 Bid Dates and Times: Proposals for Subsystems 8.01, 8.05 through 8.07, and 8.09 through 8.14 are due via email no later than June 28 , 2023, 4:00 PM PDT Proposals for Subsystems 8.02, 8.03, 8.04, and 8.08 are due via email no later than July 12, 2029, 4:00 PM PDT Hensel Phelps Construction Co. 15375 SE 30th Place Suite 110 Bellevue, WA 98007 425.646.2660 PNWBids@henselphelps.com Hensel Phelps is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Contractor. We encourage and actively solicit proposals/bids from qualified Small, Minority, Woman, Disadvantaged, HUBZone, Disabled Veteran and Veteran Owned trade partners and suppliers on all our projects. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000850 OPENS: 06/29/2023 HVAC Preventative Maintenance and Repair KING COUNTY, washington

NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000909, LAKE TO SOUND, SCHEDULE C – BURIEN; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59PM on 06/27/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Brief Scope: The project provides improvement of a shared use path, from 8th Avenue S/Des Moines Memorial Drive Intersection to S. Normandy Road/Des Moines Memorial Drive in the City of Burien. This project includes Schedule A (shared use path) and Schedule B (Highline Water District water main relocation). Schedule A Work includes construction of approx. 0.4 miles of 10- to 12‑foot-wide paved trail with gravel shoulders, clearing and grubbing, curb and gutter, stormwater conveyance system, culvert pipe, gravity block and structural earth walls, concrete driveway crossings, erosion control, site preparation, grading, traffic control, utility adjustments/relocation, roadway channelization striping, signal equipment replacement, and planting. Schedule B Work includes approx. 1200 LF of 16-inch water main replacement for Highline Water District. The work also includes temporary erosion and traffic control and other surface restoration works. Estimated contract price: $ 4,014,933.00 Pre-Bid: Please see Invitation to Bid for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000911, 2023 COUNTYWIDE PAVEMENT PRESERVATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 06/15/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Provides for the improvement of 4.49 miles of roadway in King County, and partnering Cities and Towns, by grading gravel shoulders, removal of pavement markings, planing bituminous surfaces, pavement repair excavation, placing crushed surfacing top course, paving with hot mix asphalt, erosion control, roadside restoration, installing rumble strips, induction loop replacement, signal detector loop stubout, railroad flaggers/spotters, traffic control, and other adjustments as needed, and other work. Estimated contract price: $4,082,963 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000912, Pipe Insulation Repair Work Order 2023-2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on June 27, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 8% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope Repair or replace a variety of piping systems, including large diameter pipe in excess of 48” within 24 hr notice; exploratory excavation to locate damaged pipe; minor piping modification; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies; repair of misc concrete or asphalt areas associated with the pipe repair; back filling and grading restore area to grade; restoration of landscaping; legally disposing of all debris; and restoration of above and below ground facilities to an equal to or better than condition. Estimated contract price: $1,000,000 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000902, Urgent Wastewater Systems Repair Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 12:30 PM on 6/22/23. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The work under this contract will address emergent issue mitigation that may include but is not limited to: exploratory excavation, major and minor piping system repairs, modifications, and relocations in conveyance system infrastructure, including underground and above-ground conveyance system infrastructure, as well as regulator and pump stations. Estimated contract price: $4,250,000 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000879, GC/CM Services at West Point Treatment Plant (WPTP); by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 12:00PM on July 6, 2023. Late proposals will not be accepted. The County intends to procure a General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) team to provide GC/CM services for this programmatic Project. The Project generally includes rehabilitation and replacement of equipment at the WPTP, including improvement of system reliability, upgrade of critical electrical and mechanical equipment and systems and life safety enhancements. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $6,300,000 Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $159,000,000 (not including tax) Pre-Proposal Conference: Please see Proposal Invitation Section of the Request for Proposals for details. Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) – 10% of the total contract price. Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) – 6% of the total contract price. Good faith efforts toward meeting the voluntary MBE/WBE goals are required. Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 30% of the Contract Price. Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 20% of the Contract Price. This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions. This project is fully or partially funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program with federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. General contractors and all subcontractors must meet DWSRF requirements and provisions. King County is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (Small, Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses) are encouraged to submit bids. All work performed on the project will be subject to the higher of the prevailing state or federal wage rates. King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000863 OPENS: 06/13/2023 ITB – Weed Control Spraying Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 06/05/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000864 OPENS: 06/14/2023 ITB – Pressure Washing and Graffiti Removal Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 06/05/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000910, Redmond Ridge Drive NE Roundabout; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on June 14, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Improvement to the intersection of Redmond Ridge Drive NE and NE Alder Crest Drive in King County by clearing and grubbing, roadway excavation, removing asphalt pavement; removing curb, gutter and sidewalk; removing catch basins and culvert pipes; grading; surfacing; installing a full size roundabout; installing drainage improvements; constructing curb, gutter, sidewalk, ADA ramps, irrigation, illumination, and landscaping. Estimated contract price: $1,293,071 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000879, GC/CM Services at West Point Treatment Plant (WPTP); by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 12:00PM on July 6, 2023. Late proposals will not be accepted. The County intends to procure a General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) team to provide GC/CM services for this programmatic Project. The Project generally includes rehabilitation and replacement of equipment at the WPTP, including improvement of system reliability, upgrade of critical electrical and mechanical equipment and systems and life safety enhancements. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $6,300,000 Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $159,000,000 (not including tax) Pre-Proposal Conference: Please see Proposal Invitation Section of the Request for Proposals for details. Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) – 10% of the total contract price. Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) – 6% of the total contract price. Good faith efforts toward meeting the voluntary MBE/WBE goals are required. Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 30% of the Contract Price. Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 20% of the Contract Price. This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions. This project is fully or partially funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program with federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. General contractors and all subcontractors must meet DWSRF requirements and provisions. King County is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (Small, Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses) are encouraged to submit bids. All work performed on the project will be subject to the higher of the prevailing state or federal wage rates. King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000875, Electrical Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:00pm on 6/08/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: Work may include emergency electrical repairs involving quick response (on-site mobilization within four hours), normal electrical repair work, high-voltage work, routine maintenance work and/or minor improvement work. Estimated contract price: $1,000,000 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000845 OPENS: 06/06/2023 Granular Activated Carbon Regeneration Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 05/23/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000759 OPENS: 06/16/2023 RFP-Consultant for Equity Impact Review (EIR) Process Update KC000868 OPENS: 06/07/2023 Electronic Evidence Management System KC000834 OPENS: 06/13/2023 RFP-Priority Hire Consulting Services BID DUE DATE: 06/14/23 REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Glenview Heights Exterior Upgrades project located in Renton, WA 98055. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000885, DUAL PHASE EXTRACTION WELLS IN AREAS 4, 5, 6, AND 7; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 06/13/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price. Drill and install 20 new vertical dual phase (LFG and Leachate) recovery wells; well materials, wellhead assemblies, headers, subheaders, lateral pipelines and tie-ins, leachate return pipelines, LFG well-head supports, concrete and HDPE valve chambers; construction of temporary and permanent roadways, LFG/Leachate piping road crossings; trenching, backfilling and restoration; supply and install Lorentz PS2 pumps complete with electrical and mechanical components. Estimated contract price: $5,361,528 Pre-Bid: See Section 00 10 00 for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000890, Rainbow Bend Mitigation Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on 6/15/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: This project consists of the creation of wetland along the Cedar River. The Work required to complete this project includes installing and maintaining temporary erosion and sediment control facilities; providing temporary traffic control; removing noxious weeds; clearing and grubbing; removing garbage and miscellaneous abandoned infrastructure from the Site; tree salvage; installing and maintaining temporary de-watering and isolation facilities; excavation and haul; wetland grading; wetland soil amendment; placing and anchoring large woody debris and wildlife habitat snags; and seeding and planting. Estimated contract price: $2,749,585 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000907, SHORELINE AND BOW LAKE RTS TIPPING FLOOR RESURFACING-REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59PM, on 06/21/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 12% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The Shoreline and Bow Lake Recycling Transfer Station tipping floors need to be resurfaced with Met-Top E abrasion resistant material with a minimum of 1 ½” to 2” thickness. The Work will be completed at two separate locations, and will require surface preparation and resurfacing. Estimated contract price: $872,637.00 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000859 OPENS: 06/13/2023 ITB Flashing Stop Signs, Anchor Bases and Related Items KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000886, Airfield Electrical System Upgrade Phase III Construction; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 06/08/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: Installation of new in-pavement runway guard lights, replacing existing elevated runway guard lights with LED lighting, installation of a new ALCMS system in the Electrical Vault and Air Traffic Control Tower including trenching and new cabling, and miscellaneous marking obliteration and painting for temporary and permanent markings. Estimated contract price: $1.292.731 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal BID DUE DATE: 06/07/23 KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Southridge House Fire Monitoring System project located in Federal Way, WA 98003. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000896, Architectural, Engineering and Related Services for Permit Plan Review for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 6, 2023. This contract is funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract. Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000887, Eastside Interceptor (ESI) Section 8 Rehabilitation Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 12:00 p.m. on June 22, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Qualifications Invitation Section for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price. There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price. Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price. The County intends to procure a design-build team to provide progressive design-build services for this Project. The Project generally includes rehabilitation of the ESI Section 8 sewer tunnel via installation of a new lining system and associated temporary diversion of sewer flows necessary to complete the work. Estimated phase 1 contract price: $10,000,000 Estimated overall all contract price all phases: $52,000,000 Pre-SOQ Conference: Please see Qualifications Invitation Section for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000862, CORROSION REPAIRS 2023 WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59PM on 6/7/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The work under this Contract consists of furnishing all tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform corrosion repairs primarily in the Wastewater Treatment Division. The work will require principally industrial abrasive blasting and other surface preparation and the application of coating systems and linings to metal and concrete structures. Additionally, the work under this contract will include fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) repairs to wastewater odor control ducts and equipment on a work order basis. Associated subcontractors may be required. Estimated contract price: Not to Exceed $750,000 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000883 OPENS: 06/08/2023 RFP Design Thinking Consultant Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 05/10/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000838 OPENS: 05/26/2023 RFP-Building Information Modeling Consultant Services KC000878 OPENS: 05/22/2023 Dental Prosthetic Fabrication Services KC000719 OPENS: 05/23/2023 Plumbing Maintenance and Repair Services KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Spiritwood Manor Roof Replacement project located at 1424 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000830, Planning Services for the Regional Animal Shelter Facility; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 1, 2023. There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract. Total Estimated Price: $225,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000823 OPENS: 05/18/2023 FQ Strategic Communications, Marketing and Community Engagement KC000816 OPENS: 06/01/2023 RFP GENETEC VMS Solution Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 05/04/2023 at 11:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Burien Park Apartments – Re‐Roof project located in 500 SW 148th St, Burien, WA 98166. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000805, Metro Transit Bases Fall Protection; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 23, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details. The Work under this Contract consists of site-specific design and installation of structural support and configurations of horizontal lifeline systems for overhead fall protection at six (6) Metro Transit bus vehicle maintenance facilities. Estimated contract price: $1,900,000 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000880 OPENS: 05/17/2023 ITB-Claimant/ Citizen Car Rental Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 05/17/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000884 OPENS: 06/13/2023 Polymer Coating Composites INVITATION FOR BID Mechanical and Electrical Work at Andrew’s Heights Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Andrew’s Heights Apartments located at 4087 129th Place S.E., Bellevue, WA 98006, a property with 24 units. Sealed bids are due at 1:00 pm on May 8th, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Andrew’s Heights Apartments located at 4087 129th Place S.E., Bellevue, WA 98006, on May 1, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on May 5, 2023. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000876, Cedar Hills Interim Facility Relocation Project Extranet; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on5/24/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The Farwest site will be developed to support landfill operations, which will include relocation of Operations, Vehicle Maintenance, Stores, and other units. For the Farwest site this will include utility tenant improvements, installation of two office modulars, and parking spaces. Estimated contract price: $1,661,407.00 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000824, SW 100th St Non-Motorized Safety Improvements; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 2, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract. The Work under this Contract consists of non-motorized safety improvements at SW 100th St from 15th Ave SW to 11th Ave SW in the jurisdiction of unincorporated King County. Work shall include, but not be limited to, mobilization, site preparation, temporary erosion control, temporary site fencing, traffic control, property restoration, storm water and erosion control, landscape restoration, signage, pedestrian traffic signal system, retaining walls, asphalt concrete paving, concrete paving, curb ramps, curbs and gutters, demolition, excavation, grading, chain link fence, utilities, electrical installations, and compliance with all permit conditions. Estimated contract price: $2,050,000 Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Eastridge House Fire Monitoring System Upgrade project located at 120 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah, WA 98027 Bid specifications and drawings can be found at: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000840, Planning Services for Airport Master Plan Update and Airport Noise Compatibility Study; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 23, 2023. This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. Total Estimated Price: $2,150,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873 Request for Proposals King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a qualified applicant to administer a Resident Health Needs Assessment, which will include paper and electronic surveys, phone calls, and focus groups. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications are due on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 3pm PST. First Publication King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Office/Cabana Renovation at Sandpiper East BID DUE DATE: May 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Office/Cabana Renovation at Sandpiper East. The property is located at 1312 139th Ave NE, Bellevue. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ . All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact MichelleJ@kcha.org FIRST PUBLICATION King County Housing Authority Redevelopment of Kirkland Heights Apartments BID DUE DATE: May 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm REQUEST FOR BIDS New Kirkland Heights LLLP is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the redevelopment of Kirkland Heights Apartments. The Kirkland Heights Redevelopment is an extensive rehabilitation of 24 existing apartment buildings, including the addition of a third floor to 11 existing buildings, the construction of two new apartment buildings, demolition and construction of a new community building and extensive site and utility work. Work includes, but is not limited to: site and utility work, building envelope improvements, asbestos abatement, replacement of all interior fixtures and finishes and other tasks as described in the bid documents. The property is located at 13310 NE 133rd St, Kirkland, WA 98034. There are two scheduled pre-bid meetings at the property (Building 8) on Monday, May 1 at 2:00 pm and Tuesday, May 2 at 2:00 pm. Bidders are required to attend one of the pre-bid meetings. All bids must be received by New Kirkland Heights LLLP no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Nate Kraus at nathank@kcha.org Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. INVITATION FOR BID Mechanical and Electrical Work at Andrew’s Arms Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Andrew’s Arms Apartments, 820 Front Street, Issaquah, WA 98027, a property with 14 units. Sealed bids are due at 2:00 pm on May 15th, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Andrew’s Arms, 820 Front Street, Issaquah, WA 98027, on May 5th, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 5/10/2023.

FIRST PUBLICATION

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Fire Alarm System Upgrade at Meadowbrook Apartments

BID DUE DATE: May 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Fire Alarm System Upgrade at Meadowbrook Apartments. Work includes but is not limited to removal and replacement of existing fire alarm control panels as noted in the plans. The property is located at 1408 NW Richmond Beach Road, Shoreline, 98177. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ . All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact MichelleJ@kcha.org.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000695 OPENS: 5/16/2023

RFP Aluminum Catamaran Research Vessel

Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00am AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000499 OPENS: 5/9/23

ITB-Purchase and Repair (PRV) Pressure Relief Valves

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday May 9,2023 at 2:00pm PT via the link provided in the solicitation

KCHA Request for Proposals – Harrison House Meal Program

King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) for a qualified organization to provide meal services to residents at Harrison House, a senior property located in Kent, WA. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications due on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 PM.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000851, Work Order Architectural Services for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 3, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000861, Work Order Project Management and Related Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 10, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $3,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000831, MITIGATION AND LANDSCAPING WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 05/03/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is an 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work under this Contract consists of mitigation/landscape maintenance at various sites including Green Stormwater Infrastructure (roadside rain gardens and green roofs). Maintenance activities may include weeding, watering, irrigation system maintenance, planting, mulching and fertilizing, trash and debris removal, tree and stump removal, reestablishing water quality drainage ditches, applying compost and herbicides, constructing temporary fencing, installing animal barriers, installing signs, installing and maintaining weed barrier fabric, installing erosion control measures, and hydroseeding.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

FIRST PUBLICATION

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Asphalt Replacement at Multiple Locations

BID DUE DATE: May 23, 2023 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for Asphalt Replacement at Multiple Locations. Work includes, but is not limited to, 2-inch grinding, asphalt, speed bumps, extruded curbs, wheel stops and striping, and other tasks as described in the bid documents, at locations indicated on the plans and marked at the properties. Pre-bid meetings at the properties begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 and Wednesday, May 3 at 9:00am. The locations and schedules are located in the bid documents. Bid packets are available for download on KCHAs website at : http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. Estimate $780,175.00.

INVITATION FOR BID

Mechanical and Electrical Work at Sunnydale Apartments

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Sunnydale Apartments, 15035 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148, a property with 16 units. Sealed bids are due at 1:00 pm on May 1st, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Sunnydale Apartments, 15035 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148, on April 24, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 4/28/2023.

KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Nike Roof project located at 23960 35th Pl S, Kent, WA 98032. Bid specifications and drawings can be found at: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open.

Proposals will be received for KC000837, King County Job Order Contract (JOC) 2023 – Parks; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 23, 2023.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Brief Scope: The work under this JOC includes, but is not limited to: selective demolition, repair, remodeling, restoration, critical areas restoration (river) and new construction of public buildings/facilities, industrial facilities and their associated infrastructure, utilities, parking lots, walkways, landscape features, parks, recreation and aquatic facilities and other civil site improvements.

Pre-Proposal Conference: Please see the RFP for details

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Request for Proposal documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000809, Engineering Services for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 27, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $500,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $2,200,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000820, Next Generation ORCA Ticket Vending Machines (TVM) Foundation Installation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on April 27, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work under this Contract consists of site-specific construction of new foundations for ORCA Ticket Vending Machines at 7 locations. Work includes, but not limited to, installation of electrical communication equipment as required for future ticket vending machine installation.

Estimated contract price: $600,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000825 OPENS: 4/20/2023

Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Consulting Services

KC000679 OPENS: 4/20/2023

ITB-Removal, Disposal, and Installation of Carbon into Plant Odor Scrubbers

KC000853 OPENS: 4/19/2023

Rideshare Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000856, MAINTENANCE HOLE REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:30PM on 4/20/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

The purpose of this Contract is to perform repair or replacement of a variety of maintenance hole systems throughout the County. The work may include but is not limited to: repair or replacement of large diameter maintenance holes in excess of 48” within 24 hour notice; exploratory excavation; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies, concrete or asphalt areas associated with the repair; back filling and grading as necessary to restore disturbed area to grade; restoration of landscaping.

Estimated contract price: $650,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000784, Cougar Mtn Precipice Trailhead Development; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:00 pm on 4/19/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Perform work to construct new trailhead parking facility at King County Parks property within Cougar Mountain Regional Wildlands Park.

Estimated contract price: $860,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000846, Engineering and Related Services for West Seattle Mobility Hub for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 19, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $750,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000829, Architectural, Engineering and Related Services for Permit Plan Review for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 24, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311