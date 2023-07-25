Assunta Ng, various AAPI journalists, celebrated at AAJA 2023 Convention

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Northwest Asian Weekly founder and publisher Assunta Ng received the Dr. Suzanne Ahn award at the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) 2023 national convention in Washington, D.C. this past weekend.

The award recognized Ng for excellence in coverage of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) civil rights and social justice issues.

The Dr. Suzanne Ahn award is named after a remarkable figure who dedicated her life to promoting civil rights and social justice for all Americans, particularly women and Asian Americans. Dr. Ahn, a successful physician, neurologist, and inventor, epitomized the values of empowerment and equality.

During the ceremony, Ng was presented with an award plaque and a prize of $5,000.

The convention also highlighted other notable figures in AAPI journalism, including Naomi Ishisaka, the assistant managing editor for Diversity and Inclusion and the Social Justice Columnist for The Seattle Times. Her impactful work in the media industry earned her the Changemaker of the Year award.

A nominator said there’s no one more accountable on staff than Naomi.

“Whenever she writes a column or coordinates a DEI training, she takes full responsibility for the outcomes be they life-changing a-ha moments or uncomfortable learning curves. She has fearlessly confronted countless haters who have spewed vitriol and sent threats because of her columns. And when there have been incidents in DEI training where someone’s comments have caused harm, it is Naomi who often intervenes and goes out of her way to apologize and help repair relationships.”

Ishisaka is also the AAJA Seattle’s chapter president.

And, Corinne Chin—the Director of News Talent at the Associated Press—was recognized as Mentor of the Year. Her dedication to mentorship and her commitment to creating opportunities for people of color in the journalism field made her a standout candidate for the prestigious award. Chin also founded The Seattle Times’ Diversity & Inclusion Task Force.

“I have personally been a beneficiary of Corinne’s mentorship since 2017,” said a nominator. “She has inspired and taught me how to advocate for DEI within a historically white organization by encouraging me to speak up constantly, ensuring that my face is seen and my voice is heard. She has pushed me to dream bigger and strive for positions and fellowships that I previously thought were out of reach.”

Both Chin and Ishisaka nominated Ng, along with Sharon Chan, the New York Times Deputy of Newsroom Culture and Careers, who formerly worked at The Seattle Times.

Chan told Ng, “There’s nothing like [the Northwest Asian Weekly] anywhere in the country.”

In her nomination letter, Chan said she was thrilled to discover the paper when she first moved to Seattle in 1999.

“For the first time in my life, I could read an English weekly newspaper about the Asian community…. [Assunta] said she started the (Asian Weekly and Seattle Chinese Post) to empower immigrants and Asian Americans…. It’s where I learned about the history of Chinatown, Little Saigon, and Japantown, and the leaders of the past. Her coverage made me aware of the crime in those neighborhoods and the lack of police resources”

“Assunta was a pioneer journalist and businessperson at a time when women, particularly young women of color, were not welcomed or supported by the establishment,” said retired KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa.

“No one says ‘no’ to Assunta. She expected people to give back to the community. Especially politicians. Whenever she asked someone to emcee or speak at a function, they had to say ‘yes.’”

In classic Assunta Ng fashion, she said of the Dr. Suzanne Ahn award, “It’s not about me. It’s all thanks to the contributions from the members of the community, and from the staff. The Asian Weekly would not exist without you.”

More than 1,600 journalists attended the convention.

“It’s empowering to be in a room of Asian American journalists who have been doing amazing work in so many areas, from print to photography, online news to technology,” said Ng.

“I am also proud to see so many younger journalists being so creative in storytelling and reporting. Thank you to the AAJA leadership for being the light and bringing us together to support one another.”