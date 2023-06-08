Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman among 2023 Green Globe Award winners

Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman was announced as one of 11 winners of the 2023 Green Globe Award—King County’s highest honor for environmental stewardship.

Executive Dow Constantine led a celebration in White Center this week honoring the winners. He said they are “shaping a better future for our region by producing lasting results for the people, fish, and wildlife that live in this spectacular corner of the country. Their inspiring achievements contribute to a more resilient, more sustainable, more equitable King County.”

Tung-Edelman was honored as a leader in waste reduction. She founded Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI) which, for six years, has provided refugee and immigrant women with meaningful income and work.

They have done this by diverting more than 40,000 pounds of materials out of landfills and upcycling them into 120,000 items, while creating jobs for dozens of women.