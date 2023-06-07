ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Inaugural ceremony of the Asian Service Center

Lion dance

Guests at the inaugural ceremony were treated to a lion dance. (Photo provided by Crystal Xiao)

Asian Service Center (ASC) celebrated its grand opening with an inaugural ceremony on June 3. 

Located in the heart of Edmonds, ASC aims to enhance access to education, healthcare, employment, social support, and advocacy, while promoting inclusiveness and empowering individuals to flourish.

Dr. Amit Singh, president of the Edmonds College, was the keynote speaker.

Dr. Amit Singh

Keynote speaker Dr. Amit Singh (Photo provided by Crystal Xiao)

ASC Executive Director Robert Ha said, “Today, we embark on a journey of empowerment, unity, and shared dreams. The Asian Service Center stands as a testament to our firm belief in the power of community, where we celebrate diversity, embrace inclusivity, and create pathways for success. Together, we will break barriers, and build bridges, and forge a brighter future.”

