Coast Guard: Debris found in search for missing submarine and crew

A “debris field” has been discovered within the search area in the hunt for missing Titanic submersible Titan, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The debris was found by a remotely-operated vehicle on the sea floor near the Titanic and the findings are being ‘evaluated’ by experts.

The discovery comes hours after the estimated oxygen supplies would have run out.

The Titan submarine vanished Sunday morning with five people onboard—OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet, British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood.

They each paid around $250,000 in the hope of seeing the Titanic shipwreck. The Titan lost contact with its surface vessel, the Polar Prince, around 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive, about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and around 400 miles southeast of St John’s, in Canada’s Newfoundland.