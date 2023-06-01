Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.

4Culture is hiring a Racial Equity Coordinato r to lead the ongoing racial equity strategies at 4Culture and helping staff to advance racial equity goals. This includes responsibility for managing 4Culture’s Racial Equity Team, coordinating organization-wide racial initiatives, and supporting 4Culture staff in implementing strategies across programs and practices. Apply by May 5, 2023 at 4culture.org/racial-equity-coordinator

4Culture is hiring a Controller to guide all aspects of 4Culture’s fiscal operations, including financial reporting, budget development and tracking, transaction processing, cash management, general ledger account analysis, annual audits, and public disclosure requirements. Apply by May 5, 2023 at 4culture.org/controller

PSRC is seeking an Accountant for the Administrative Services Department. Please see our job announcement at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/psrc . PSRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Discover a fulfilling career fighting for equity and social justice while making a difference in your community. The Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) seeks an Investigations Analyst to conduct independent investigations into allegations of misconduct by the King County Sheriff’s Office, as well as monitor and review King County Sheriff’s Office internal investigations to ensure they are conducted in accordance with applicable laws, standards, and procedures. Deadline: Fri. 06/02/23 11:59 PM Pacific Time. Apply via: OLEO Investigations Analyst | Job Details tab | Career Pages (governmentjobs.com) Contact: Arlecier West at kccouncilhr@kingcounty.gov

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000902, Urgent Wastewater Systems Repair Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 12:30 PM on 6/22/23. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The work under this contract will address emergent issue mitigation that may include but is not limited to: exploratory excavation, major and minor piping system repairs, modifications, and relocations in conveyance system infrastructure, including underground and above-ground conveyance system infrastructure, as well as regulator and pump stations. Estimated contract price: $4,250,000 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000879, GC/CM Services at West Point Treatment Plant (WPTP); by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 12:00PM on July 6, 2023. Late proposals will not be accepted. The County intends to procure a General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) team to provide GC/CM services for this programmatic Project. The Project generally includes rehabilitation and replacement of equipment at the WPTP, including improvement of system reliability, upgrade of critical electrical and mechanical equipment and systems and life safety enhancements. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $6,300,000 Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $159,000,000 (not including tax) Pre-Proposal Conference: Please see Proposal Invitation Section of the Request for Proposals for details. Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) – 10% of the total contract price. Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) – 6% of the total contract price. Good faith efforts toward meeting the voluntary MBE/WBE goals are required. Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 30% of the Contract Price. Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 20% of the Contract Price. This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions. This project is fully or partially funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program with federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. General contractors and all subcontractors must meet DWSRF requirements and provisions. King County is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (Small, Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses) are encouraged to submit bids. All work performed on the project will be subject to the higher of the prevailing state or federal wage rates. King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000863 OPENS: 06/13/2023 ITB – Weed Control Spraying Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 06/05/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000864 OPENS: 06/14/2023 ITB – Pressure Washing and Graffiti Removal Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 06/05/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000910, Redmond Ridge Drive NE Roundabout; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on June 14, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Improvement to the intersection of Redmond Ridge Drive NE and NE Alder Crest Drive in King County by clearing and grubbing, roadway excavation, removing asphalt pavement; removing curb, gutter and sidewalk; removing catch basins and culvert pipes; grading; surfacing; installing a full size roundabout; installing drainage improvements; constructing curb, gutter, sidewalk, ADA ramps, irrigation, illumination, and landscaping. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000875, Electrical Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:00pm on 6/08/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: Work may include emergency electrical repairs involving quick response (on-site mobilization within four hours), normal electrical repair work, high-voltage work, routine maintenance work and/or minor improvement work. Estimated contract price: $1,000,000 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000845 OPENS: 06/06/2023 Granular Activated Carbon Regeneration Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 05/23/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000759 OPENS: 06/16/2023 RFP-Consultant for Equity Impact Review (EIR) Process Update KC000868 OPENS: 06/07/2023 Electronic Evidence Management System KC000834 OPENS: 06/13/2023 RFP-Priority Hire Consulting Services BID DUE DATE: 06/14/23 REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Glenview Heights Exterior Upgrades project located in Renton, WA 98055. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000885, DUAL PHASE EXTRACTION WELLS IN AREAS 4, 5, 6, AND 7; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 06/13/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price. Drill and install 20 new vertical dual phase (LFG and Leachate) recovery wells; well materials, wellhead assemblies, headers, subheaders, lateral pipelines and tie-ins, leachate return pipelines, LFG well-head supports, concrete and HDPE valve chambers; construction of temporary and permanent roadways, LFG/Leachate piping road crossings; trenching, backfilling and restoration; supply and install Lorentz PS2 pumps complete with electrical and mechanical components. Estimated contract price: $5,361,528 Pre-Bid: See Section 00 10 00 for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000890, Rainbow Bend Mitigation Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on 6/15/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: This project consists of the creation of wetland along the Cedar River. The Work required to complete this project includes installing and maintaining temporary erosion and sediment control facilities; providing temporary traffic control; removing noxious weeds; clearing and grubbing; removing garbage and miscellaneous abandoned infrastructure from the Site; tree salvage; installing and maintaining temporary de-watering and isolation facilities; excavation and haul; wetland grading; wetland soil amendment; placing and anchoring large woody debris and wildlife habitat snags; and seeding and planting. Estimated contract price: $2,749,585 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000907, SHORELINE AND BOW LAKE RTS TIPPING FLOOR RESURFACING-REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59PM, on 06/21/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 12% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The Shoreline and Bow Lake Recycling Transfer Station tipping floors need to be resurfaced with Met-Top E abrasion resistant material with a minimum of 1 ½” to 2” thickness. The Work will be completed at two separate locations, and will require surface preparation and resurfacing. Estimated contract price: $872,637.00 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000859 OPENS: 06/13/2023 ITB Flashing Stop Signs, Anchor Bases and Related Items KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000886, Airfield Electrical System Upgrade Phase III Construction; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 06/08/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: Installation of new in-pavement runway guard lights, replacing existing elevated runway guard lights with LED lighting, installation of a new ALCMS system in the Electrical Vault and Air Traffic Control Tower including trenching and new cabling, and miscellaneous marking obliteration and painting for temporary and permanent markings. Estimated contract price: $1.292.731 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal BID DUE DATE: 06/07/23 KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Southridge House Fire Monitoring System project located in Federal Way, WA 98003. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000896, Architectural, Engineering and Related Services for Permit Plan Review for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 6, 2023. This contract is funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract. Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000887, Eastside Interceptor (ESI) Section 8 Rehabilitation Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 12:00 p.m. on June 22, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Qualifications Invitation Section for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price. There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price. Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price. The County intends to procure a design-build team to provide progressive design-build services for this Project. The Project generally includes rehabilitation of the ESI Section 8 sewer tunnel via installation of a new lining system and associated temporary diversion of sewer flows necessary to complete the work. Estimated phase 1 contract price: $10,000,000 Estimated overall all contract price all phases: $52,000,000 Pre-SOQ Conference: Please see Qualifications Invitation Section for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000862, CORROSION REPAIRS 2023 WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59PM on 6/7/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The work under this Contract consists of furnishing all tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform corrosion repairs primarily in the Wastewater Treatment Division. The work will require principally industrial abrasive blasting and other surface preparation and the application of coating systems and linings to metal and concrete structures. Additionally, the work under this contract will include fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) repairs to wastewater odor control ducts and equipment on a work order basis. Associated subcontractors may be required. Estimated contract price: Not to Exceed $750,000 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000883 OPENS: 06/08/2023 RFP Design Thinking Consultant Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 05/10/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000838 OPENS: 05/26/2023 RFP-Building Information Modeling Consultant Services KC000878 OPENS: 05/22/2023 Dental Prosthetic Fabrication Services KC000719 OPENS: 05/23/2023 Plumbing Maintenance and Repair Services KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Spiritwood Manor Roof Replacement project located at 1424 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000830, Planning Services for the Regional Animal Shelter Facility; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 1, 2023. There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract. Total Estimated Price: $225,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000823 OPENS: 05/18/2023 FQ Strategic Communications, Marketing and Community Engagement KC000816 OPENS: 06/01/2023 RFP GENETEC VMS Solution Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 05/04/2023 at 11:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Burien Park Apartments – Re‐Roof project located in 500 SW 148th St, Burien, WA 98166. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000805, Metro Transit Bases Fall Protection; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 23, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details. The Work under this Contract consists of site-specific design and installation of structural support and configurations of horizontal lifeline systems for overhead fall protection at six (6) Metro Transit bus vehicle maintenance facilities. Estimated contract price: $1,900,000 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations. The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. KC000880 OPENS: 05/17/2023 ITB-Claimant/ Citizen Car Rental Services Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 05/17/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000884 OPENS: 06/13/2023 Polymer Coating Composites INVITATION FOR BID Mechanical and Electrical Work at Andrew’s Heights Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Andrew’s Heights Apartments located at 4087 129th Place S.E., Bellevue, WA 98006, a property with 24 units. Sealed bids are due at 1:00 pm on May 8th, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Andrew’s Heights Apartments located at 4087 129th Place S.E., Bellevue, WA 98006, on May 1, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on May 5, 2023. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000876, Cedar Hills Interim Facility Relocation Project Extranet; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on5/24/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Brief Scope: The Farwest site will be developed to support landfill operations, which will include relocation of Operations, Vehicle Maintenance, Stores, and other units. For the Farwest site this will include utility tenant improvements, installation of two office modulars, and parking spaces. Estimated contract price: $1,661,407.00 Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000824, SW 100th St Non-Motorized Safety Improvements; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 2, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract. The Work under this Contract consists of non-motorized safety improvements at SW 100th St from 15th Ave SW to 11th Ave SW in the jurisdiction of unincorporated King County. Work shall include, but not be limited to, mobilization, site preparation, temporary erosion control, temporary site fencing, traffic control, property restoration, storm water and erosion control, landscape restoration, signage, pedestrian traffic signal system, retaining walls, asphalt concrete paving, concrete paving, curb ramps, curbs and gutters, demolition, excavation, grading, chain link fence, utilities, electrical installations, and compliance with all permit conditions. Estimated contract price: $2,050,000 Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Eastridge House Fire Monitoring System Upgrade project located at 120 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah, WA 98027 Bid specifications and drawings can be found at: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open. KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000840, Planning Services for Airport Master Plan Update and Airport Noise Compatibility Study; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 23, 2023. This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. Total Estimated Price: $2,150,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873 Request for Proposals King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a qualified applicant to administer a Resident Health Needs Assessment, which will include paper and electronic surveys, phone calls, and focus groups. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications are due on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 3pm PST. First Publication King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Office/Cabana Renovation at Sandpiper East BID DUE DATE: May 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Office/Cabana Renovation at Sandpiper East. The property is located at 1312 139th Ave NE, Bellevue. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ . All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact MichelleJ@kcha.org FIRST PUBLICATION King County Housing Authority Redevelopment of Kirkland Heights Apartments BID DUE DATE: May 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm REQUEST FOR BIDS New Kirkland Heights LLLP is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the redevelopment of Kirkland Heights Apartments. The Kirkland Heights Redevelopment is an extensive rehabilitation of 24 existing apartment buildings, including the addition of a third floor to 11 existing buildings, the construction of two new apartment buildings, demolition and construction of a new community building and extensive site and utility work. Work includes, but is not limited to: site and utility work, building envelope improvements, asbestos abatement, replacement of all interior fixtures and finishes and other tasks as described in the bid documents. The property is located at 13310 NE 133rd St, Kirkland, WA 98034. There are two scheduled pre-bid meetings at the property (Building 8) on Monday, May 1 at 2:00 pm and Tuesday, May 2 at 2:00 pm. Bidders are required to attend one of the pre-bid meetings. All bids must be received by New Kirkland Heights LLLP no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Nate Kraus at nathank@kcha.org Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. INVITATION FOR BID Mechanical and Electrical Work at Andrew’s Arms Apartments King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Andrew’s Arms Apartments, 820 Front Street, Issaquah, WA 98027, a property with 14 units. Sealed bids are due at 2:00 pm on May 15th, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Andrew’s Arms, 820 Front Street, Issaquah, WA 98027, on May 5th, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 5/10/2023.

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Fire Alarm System Upgrade at Meadowbrook Apartments

BID DUE DATE: May 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Fire Alarm System Upgrade at Meadowbrook Apartments. Work includes but is not limited to removal and replacement of existing fire alarm control panels as noted in the plans. The property is located at 1408 NW Richmond Beach Road, Shoreline, 98177. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ . All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact MichelleJ@kcha.org.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000695 OPENS: 5/16/2023

RFP Aluminum Catamaran Research Vessel

Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00am AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000499 OPENS: 5/9/23

ITB-Purchase and Repair (PRV) Pressure Relief Valves

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday May 9,2023 at 2:00pm PT via the link provided in the solicitation

KCHA Request for Proposals – Harrison House Meal Program

King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) for a qualified organization to provide meal services to residents at Harrison House, a senior property located in Kent, WA. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications due on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 PM.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000851, Work Order Architectural Services for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 3, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000861, Work Order Project Management and Related Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 10, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $3,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000831, MITIGATION AND LANDSCAPING WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 05/03/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is an 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work under this Contract consists of mitigation/landscape maintenance at various sites including Green Stormwater Infrastructure (roadside rain gardens and green roofs). Maintenance activities may include weeding, watering, irrigation system maintenance, planting, mulching and fertilizing, trash and debris removal, tree and stump removal, reestablishing water quality drainage ditches, applying compost and herbicides, constructing temporary fencing, installing animal barriers, installing signs, installing and maintaining weed barrier fabric, installing erosion control measures, and hydroseeding.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Asphalt Replacement at Multiple Locations

BID DUE DATE: May 23, 2023 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for Asphalt Replacement at Multiple Locations. Work includes, but is not limited to, 2-inch grinding, asphalt, speed bumps, extruded curbs, wheel stops and striping, and other tasks as described in the bid documents, at locations indicated on the plans and marked at the properties. Pre-bid meetings at the properties begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 and Wednesday, May 3 at 9:00am. The locations and schedules are located in the bid documents. Bid packets are available for download on KCHAs website at : http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. All bids must be received by KCHA no later than the due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. Estimate $780,175.00.

INVITATION FOR BID

Mechanical and Electrical Work at Sunnydale Apartments

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Sunnydale Apartments, 15035 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148, a property with 16 units. Sealed bids are due at 1:00 pm on May 1st, 2023. A pre-bid meeting will be held at Sunnydale Apartments, 15035 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148, on April 24, 2023 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders. Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Jesse Bennett, JesseB@kcha.org (206) 214-1258, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator, and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than noon on 4/28/2023.

KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Nike Roof project located at 23960 35th Pl S, Kent, WA 98032. Bid specifications and drawings can be found at: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open.

Proposals will be received for KC000837, King County Job Order Contract (JOC) 2023 – Parks; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on May 23, 2023.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Brief Scope: The work under this JOC includes, but is not limited to: selective demolition, repair, remodeling, restoration, critical areas restoration (river) and new construction of public buildings/facilities, industrial facilities and their associated infrastructure, utilities, parking lots, walkways, landscape features, parks, recreation and aquatic facilities and other civil site improvements.

Pre-Proposal Conference: Please see the RFP for details

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Request for Proposal documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000809, Engineering Services for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 27, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $500,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $2,200,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000820, Next Generation ORCA Ticket Vending Machines (TVM) Foundation Installation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on April 27, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Work under this Contract consists of site-specific construction of new foundations for ORCA Ticket Vending Machines at 7 locations. Work includes, but not limited to, installation of electrical communication equipment as required for future ticket vending machine installation.

Estimated contract price: $600,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000825 OPENS: 4/20/2023

Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Consulting Services

KC000679 OPENS: 4/20/2023

ITB-Removal, Disposal, and Installation of Carbon into Plant Odor Scrubbers

KC000853 OPENS: 4/19/2023

Rideshare Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000856, MAINTENANCE HOLE REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:30PM on 4/20/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

The purpose of this Contract is to perform repair or replacement of a variety of maintenance hole systems throughout the County. The work may include but is not limited to: repair or replacement of large diameter maintenance holes in excess of 48” within 24 hour notice; exploratory excavation; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies, concrete or asphalt areas associated with the repair; back filling and grading as necessary to restore disturbed area to grade; restoration of landscaping.

Estimated contract price: $650,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC000784, Cougar Mtn Precipice Trailhead Development; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:00 pm on 4/19/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Perform work to construct new trailhead parking facility at King County Parks property within Cougar Mountain Regional Wildlands Park.

Estimated contract price: $860,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000846, Engineering and Related Services for West Seattle Mobility Hub for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 19, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $750,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000829, Architectural, Engineering and Related Services for Permit Plan Review for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 24, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311