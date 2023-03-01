Classifieds

Pricing is $0.12 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please contact John at john@nwasianweekly.com.

An Asian upscale restaurant needs a good experience wok chef with high pay and good benefit. Contact 206-554-9288

APPLICATION PROCESS Only on-line applications will be accepted and must include a completed application with job history listed and supplemental questions. Incomplete application packets will not be considered. BENEFITS: Generous benefits package including: Medical, Dental and Vision for employee and dependents, shortterm disability and life insurance. Kitsap Transit also participates in the WA State Public Employees’ Retirement Plan (PERS) and a generous general leave accrual and 11 holidays. Kitsap Transit also provides employees and certain dependents with a free transportation pass on Kitsap Transit buses and fast ferries. You can find Kitsap Transit’s EEO Policy at https://www.kitsaptransit.com/uploads/pdf/eeo-policystatement.pdf Please contact Marianne Rajan, Human Resources Manager at (360) 478-5852 if you have any questions. KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Selection Process – Applicants who meet the minimum requirements may be scheduled for a variety of tests to demonstrate knowledge, and skills for the position as well as an interview. REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION Kitsap Transit is committed to providing access and reasonable accommodation in its services, programs, activities, and employment for individuals with disabilities. To request disability accommodation in the hiring process, contact jobapplada@kitsaptransit.com at least ten days in advance or 360-479-4348 (TDD).

OVERVIEW Coordinate and oversee the Routed Dispatch Office and its functions to ensure safe and reliable service throughout the service area. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & ENTRY REQUIREMENTS • Obtain and maintain a Class B WA State CDL & passenger endorsement – air brake restriction removed within 90 days of hire. • Work any shift during open service hours including weekends. • Must pass a pre-employment physical examination and drug screen. • One year of experience with public contact in a transit or transportation operations functions or something equivalent. • One year experience in dispatch environment and/or vehicle coordination preferred. ESSENTIAL DUTIES • Work independently and interact effectively and positively as a team member. • Good interpersonal skills • Communicate effectively orally and in writing in the English language • Using MS Office software including word processing, spreadsheets and database programs in a Windows-based operating environment. WORKING CONDITIONS / PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: Positions in this class typically require: dexterity of hands and fingers to operate a computer keyboard and other equipment., talking, hearing, seeing and repetitive motions. Sedentary Work: Exerting up to 10 pounds of force occasionally and/or a negligible amount of force frequently or constantly to lift, carry, push, pull or otherwise move objects, including the human body. Sedentary work involves sitting most of the time. Jobs are sedentary if walking and standing are required only occasionally and all other sedentary criteria are met. Some travel required. Kitsap Transit values the safety of our employees, our visitors, and our community. In support of these values, if you are selected for this job you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Fully vaccinated” would mean one Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two Pfizer, or two Moderna vaccinations. Please note that the definition of “fully vaccinated” may evolve based on CDC Guidance. The successful candidate will be expected to meet the qualifications for the position and perform the essential duties with or without reasonable accommodations.

Looking for p.t. production worker in clean, office environment. Main jobs are labeling and assembling small medical kit boxes, record keeping. No experience needed. Near BECU (Interurban & I-5) in Tukwila. Hours are flexible (8 AM to 5 PM, Monday to Friday.) $17/hour starting. Reply with resume or message to: info@k-assay.com

EQUITY SUPPORT SPECIALIST 4Culture is hiring a Building for Equity Support Specialist. This is an interdisciplinary administrative position supporting the Building for Equity, Preservation, and Heritage grant programs. Great job for someone who wants to center anti-racism and equity in funding practices. Apply by February 20. Go to 4culture.org/building-for-equity-support-specialist

4Culture wants to support your creative work! Now offering grants to fund projects in arts, heritage, and preservation. Deadline: March 23. Visit 4culture.org/project-grants for more info. Contact hello@4Culture.org to request English language support.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000821, Engineering Services for the Confined Space Access to Wastewater Process Tanks at South Treatment Plant; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 30, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $200,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $500,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

KC000781 OPENS: 3/21/2023

RFP-Trauma-Informed Prevention & Intervention Consultation to Homeless Service Professionals

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000778 OPENS: 3/14/2023

RFP-Sustainability Analysis of Healthcare Services

KC000728 OPENS: 3/16/2023

ITB – Commercial Diving and Repair Services

Anticipated Pre-Bid Opening: Wednesday, March 16, 2023, 2:00 PM

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000801, Engineering and Related Services for West Seattle Mobility Hub for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 15, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 12% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $680,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KC000727 OPENS: 3/10/2023

EMS Online STRIVE Learning Records Store (LRS)

Please view the RFP document for information on how to join the Pre-Proposal Conference.

KC000767 OPENS: 3/7/2023

RFP-Yard Waste Processing, Hauling and Marketing Services

Proposals will be received for KC000803, Engineering Services for Petrovitsky Park Baseball Field Drainage Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 22, 2023.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $ 372,500

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $ 872,500

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KC000811 RFI-M Street Trunk Rehabilitation

PURPOSE: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is requesting industry comments on the upcoming M Street Trunk Rehabilitation Project. King County anticipates utilizing the Progressive Design Build delivery method as approved by the Project Review Committee on 1/26/2023.

Prospective Proposers have an opportunity to provide feedback, particularly on the items within the formal Request for Information (RFI) questionnaire. Responses to the RFI will assist in formulation of the Request for Qualifications.

PROJECT BACKGROUND: This project is to rehabilitate approximately 13,900 linear feet of 18, 24, 30 and 36-inch diameter severely deteriorated reinforced concrete pipe and 45 precast concrete maintenance holes between MHs GR21-34A and R18H-78A comprising the northern portion of the M Street Trunk located within the City of Auburn, Washington. The project will require close coordination with the local jurisdictions for traffic control and associated sewer diversions that will impact public services.

ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $37,000,000

RFI Due Date: 3/8/23, 2:00pm

KING COUNTY’S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL

The official advertisement for this RFI has been published through King County’s E-Procurement system. To receive future notifications, please be sure your firm is registered in King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal. For registration information, please visit:

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx

KC000812 RFI- Eastside Interceptor Section 8 Rehabilitation (ESI 8)

PURPOSE: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is requesting industry comments on the upcoming Eastside Interceptor Section 8 Rehabilitation (ESI 8) Project. King County anticipates utilizing the Progressive Design Build delivery method as approved by the Project Review Committee on 1/26/2023.

Prospective Proposers have an opportunity to provide feedback, particularly on the items within the formal Request for Information (RFI) questionnaire. Responses to the RFI will assist in formulation of the Request for Qualifications.

PROJECT BACKGROUND: This project will rehabilitate the remaining 4,800 feet of the existing 90-96-inch tunnel from the Energy Dissipating Structure located at the intersection of I-90 and I-405 in Bellevue, Washington to the maintenance hole structure located at the intersection of Coal Creek Parkway SE and I-405. ESI Section 8 is experiencing significant degradation due to age, pipe material, and hydrogen sulfide-related corrosion and needs to be repaired to prevent failure, overflow, or disruption of service. The objective of this project is to maintain reliable sewage conveyance and extend the useful life of the existing sewer by rehabilitating conveyance system pipelines and/or structures suffering from severe hydrogen sulfide-related corrosion while minimizing capacity impacts.

ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $83,000,000

RFI Due Date: March 8, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

KING COUNTY’S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL

The official advertisement for this RFI has been published through King County’s E-Procurement system. To receive future notifications, please be sure your firm is registered in King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal. For registration information, please visit:

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx

Sealed bids will be received for KC000749, Demolition, Abatement, and Well Decommissioning Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 3/2/23. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work consists of furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform demolition, lead and asbestos abatement, and well decommissioning at various sites within the County. Structures will be homes, mobile homes and various non-residential structures throughout the County with some located along river and floodplain acquired spaces. Work orders will have various needs and will be included in each work order. These sites will be most often returned to a natural state with excavation and seeding.

Contract price not to exceed: $1,000,000

Pre-Bids: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KCHA will accept Bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Sunnydale Envelope and Roof project located in Burien, WA. See website for details at www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/

Sealed bids will be received for KC000768, LOOP PILOT COMPOST FACTILITY, by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 03/09/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The major components of the Contractor’s work includes: demolition and removal of the current pad; yard piping the site for water, sewer, and electrical; grading and paving the site; procuring and installing a packaged aeration system, including all ductwork and foul air treatment; constructing the bunkers for compost operations; and permitting, procuring and installing a fabric canopy over part of the site.

Estimated contract price: $2,741,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC000788 OPENS: 2/23/2023

Employee Giving Program (EGP) System Replacement

Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 2/13/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000780 OPENS: 3/6/2023

Organizational Development Consultant Services on an As-Needed Basis – Supplemental to RFQ KC000141

KC000790 OPENS: 3/2/2023

ITB Fitness Equipment

Sealed bids will be received for KC000779, MISCELLANEOUS PIPE REPAIR CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on March 2, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will only be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: The work under this Contract includes but is not limited to furnishing all labor, equipment, tools, and materials necessary to perform various repairs or replacement of a variety of piping systems, such as large diameter pipe in excess of 48” within 24 hour notice; exploratory excavation; minor piping systems modification; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies; repair of concrete or asphalt areas associated with repair; disposal of debris, back filling and grading as necessary; restoration of above and below ground facilities and/or landscaping.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC000745 OPENS: 3/7/2023

RFP-Rideshare Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Services

Pre-Proposal Conference: Wednesday, February 8,2023, at 1:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000791 OPENS: 3/2/2023

RFP-Activity Center Equipment Maintenance & Repair

KC000670 OPENS: 3/9/2023

Flagging and Traffic Control Services

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 2/14/2023 at 1:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation