Last day of print operations at NW Asian Weekly, Seattle Chinese Post

Last day of print operations at NW Asian Weekly, Seattle Chinese Post

Assunta Ng (middle) with Seattle Times photographer Daniel Kim (left) and reporter Daniel Beekman (right) on Jan. 19. (Photo by Daniel Kim)

A KING 5 news crew came to film our last day of print operations. From lef: Cornelius Hocker, Sophia Vandewark,and Eric Desrosiers. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

KOMO 4 photographer Molly Corfman came to film our last day of print operations on Jan. 19

Crosscut photographer Amanda Snyder captured Seattle Chinese Post U.S. news editor Yuxia Li loading papers through our window loading dock into Asian Weekly’s mailing room. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Noel Gasca of KUOW interviewed Nancy Chang, Seattle Chinese Post features editor, on Jan. 19. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

A Pacific Publishing driver delivers the final print editions of Seattle Chinese Post and Northwest Asian Weekly. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

The final editions of Seattle Chinese Post and Northwest Asian Weekly get loaded into a delivery van outside the newspapers’ office building in Chinatown.

