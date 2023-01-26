Kandula struck by police cruiser, dies

The 23-year-old female pedestrian, who was killed after being struck by a Seattle Police officer in a marked patrol SUV on Jan. 23, has been identified as Jaahnavi Kandula.

The officer—who has been with the department since November 2019—was responding with the Seattle Fire Department to a priority one call.

The collision happened near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Kandula was crossing from east to west in the crosswalk.

Police performed CPR while waiting for the arrival of the Seattle Fire Department. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and subsequently died.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are leading the investigation.

If you have information about the incident, call 206-684-8923.