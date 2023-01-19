APAMO President Kwon

SeaTac City Councilmember Peter Kwon was re-elected to serve as the President of the Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials, a subgroup of the National League of Cities.

The National League of Cities represents nearly 3,000 U.S. cities, towns, and villages and advocates on their behalf to affect federal policy and develop solutions for challenges the cities face. One of the National League of Cities five constituency groups, Asian Pacific

American Municipal Officials brings together Asian Pacific American municipal leaders to network and share best practices.

Kwon was first elected as president of APAMO last year. Previously, he served as the group’s treasurer.