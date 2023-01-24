AAPIs dominate Oscar nominations

By Ruth Bayang

Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, He Kuy Quan, and Hong Chau each received their first Oscar nominations which were announced this morning.

“It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter. “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the list with 11 nominations, the most for any film.

Golden Globe-winning stars Yeoh and Quan were nominated for best actress and best supporting actor, respectively. Hsu, who played Yeoh’s daughter, Joy, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Deirdre, an IRS inspector, were also nominated for best supporting actress.

These are Yeoh’s, Quan’s, Hsu’s and Curtis’ first Academy Award nominations.

The film was also nominated for best picture, best costume design, best original screenplay, best original score, best film editing and best original song.

Directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also landed the nomination for best directing.

Chau, who plays Liz in A24’s “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser, was also nominated for best supporting actress.

The award ceremony will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air live on ABC.

