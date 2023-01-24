Northwest Asian Weekly

AAPIs dominate Oscar nominations

By Ruth Bayang
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

This image released by NBC shows Michelle Yeoh accepting the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award during the 80th Annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10. Rich Polk/NBC via AP.

Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, He Kuy Quan, and Hong Chau each received their first Oscar nominations which were announced this morning.

“It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter. “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”

This image released by NBC shows Ke Huy Quan accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award. Rich Polk/NBC via AP

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the list with 11 nominations, the most for any film. 

Golden Globe-winning stars Yeoh and Quan were nominated for best actress and best supporting actor, respectively. Hsu, who played Yeoh’s daughter, Joy, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Deirdre, an IRS inspector, were also nominated for best supporting actress.

These are Yeoh’s, Quan’s, Hsu’s and Curtis’ first Academy Award nominations.

The film was also nominated for best picture, best costume design, best original screenplay, best original score, best film editing and best original song.

Directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert also landed the nomination for best directing.

Hong Chau plays Charlie’s friend Liz. Shown here at a press conference for “The Whale.”

Chau, who plays Liz in A24’s “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser, was also nominated for best supporting actress.

The award ceremony will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air live on ABC.

Ruth can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.

