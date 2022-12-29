Man harasses TikTokers for being Asian

Police in San Ramon, California have arrested 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah for harassing two people of Asian descent while they were filming a TikTok video.

Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at In-N-Out, when a man, suspected to be Krah, approached them from behind before saying, “You’re filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals.”

Moments later, the man could be heard asking the pair whether they were Japanese or Korean.

It was all caught on video.

Chief Denton Carlson of the San Ramon Police Department spotted the video, which circulated rapidly online and has now been viewed more than 13 million times, and contacted the victims to begin an investigation, the police said in a news release.

Krah, of Denver, Colorado was arrested for violating California’s hate crime laws.