Chen named prestigious Marshall Scholar

Daniel Guorui Chen of Sammamish, who graduated from the University of Washington (UW) earlier this year with majors in informatics (data science) and microbiology, has been named a Marshall Scholar—one of the highest honors available to college graduates in the U.S.

The Marshall Scholar awards pay all expenses for up to three years of study at a British university of the student’s choice.

Chen, 19, plans to attend the University of Cambridge. He plans to pursue a Master of Philosophy degree at Cambridge, delving deeper into biological sciences and genomic medicine. Chen is the first UW student to achieve this honor since Havana McElvaine was selected in 2018.