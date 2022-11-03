Northwest Asian Weekly

LIHI presents award

Sharon Lee of LIHI presents an award to Barb Oliver, director of Sound Foundations NW and volunteers.

On Oct. 15, Sharon Lee, executive director of Low Income Housing Institute, presented an award to volunteers who help build $1 million worth of tiny houses for homeless families and individuals. Sound Foundations NW volunteers built 262 tiny houses out of over 800 tiny houses used to shelter people from the elements. Newly built tiny houses were recently deployed to Miracle Village in Tukwila that opened Oct. 20. This village is sponsored by the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ located at 14925 Interurban Avenue South in Tukwila.

