Ken Sim is mayor of Vancouver, B.C.—First person of color in that role

Ken Sim was elected last month as mayor of Vancouver, British Columbia after campaigning on a platform that prioritized public safety and affordability.

He is the city’s first Chinese Canadian mayor and the leader of the newly formed ABC Vancouver party which wants to hire 100 new police officers and 100 mental health nurses as part of a community approach to policing.

Born to Chinese immigrants and raised in Vancouver, Sim has a business degree and previously worked as an accountant and investment banker. He also co-founded two Vancouver-based companies—Rosemary Rocksalt and Nurse Next Door, with over 8000 team members, Nurse Next

Door now serves over 200 locations across three countries.

Sim first entered politics in 2018 and had an unsuccessful first run for mayor.

He is married to Teena Gupta and they have four sons.