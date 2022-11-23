CACA Seattle Annual Rice Drive

After two years’ suspension due to the pandemic, Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA) Seattle partnered again with the Chinese Information and Services Center (CISC) and held its Annual Rice Drive and Voter Assistance event on Oct. 29.

This year, Boy Scout Troop #254, led by scoutmasters Tim Louie and Kent Wong, volunteered to help re-bag rice into five pound bags and handed out food items to those identified by CISC.

Each senior citizen received a bag of rice, a can of Spam, and a red packet with a lucky quarter for good fortune and good health. Additionally, three volunteers, speaking multiple Chinese dialects, assisted almost 40 voters in reading the ballot.

Sun Foods donated more than half a ton of rice. Other donors included Costco (gift cards), Christin Chou, Christine D’Amore, the Gee sisters, Lily Eng, Erika Lim, Dan Yee, Julie Sun, Jerry Lee, and Warren.