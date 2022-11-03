ACRS Benefit Gala

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) said it raised $395,631 at the ACRS’s Benefit Gala at MOHAI. Donations were accepted through Oct. 8.

ACRS said the funds will help to strengthen communities through innovative wellness programs, job training programs, citizenship workshops, programs and support for youth, civic engagement and advocacy, telehealth, and more.

Michelle Li and Naomi Ishisaka spoke at the Oct. 1 gala, which was emceed by Brady Wakayama, and Ron Hippe was the auctioneer.