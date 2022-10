Close to 50 people marched to the King County Council on Oct. 19 to ask for mitigation funding for Chinatown-International District for the County’s shelter plan, which will affect the neighborhood.

Photos by Assunta Ng

Leesa Manion, who is running for King County Prosecutor, raised over $10,000 at Joyale Restaurant on Oct. 18. About 180 people attended. James Wong and Cindy Li are the event organizers.

Photos by Assunta Ng